EnGold Set to Restart Lac La Hache Exploration Program

Vancouver, August 6, 2020 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that exploration at the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo Region of Central BC will resume August 10th, 2020. Activity will include completing the final 200 metres of the Ann North alkalic porphyry target as well as surface follow up of new gold occurrences near the Aurizon Gold Deposit. Other drill targets are being considered for August, the details of which will be announced when confirmed. Also, SRK's Spout & G1 resource calculations, delayed by Covid-19, are now expected in fall 2020.

"We're pleased to be getting back to work at Lac La Hache," said EnGold CEO David Brett. "Our immediate focus is the gold discovery potential of both the Ann North alkalic porphyry environment and the Aurizon Gold hydrothermal breccia area, where we are finding new gold occurrences."

"In addition to ongoing exploration work at Ann North, Aurizon, Spout, and G1, a compilation and review of exploration data for the newly acquired and adjoining Tim Property is also underway," said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. "The Tim Claims features some of the highest silver values on the Lac La Hache Property, and extends our mineralized corridor to 10 km."

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

