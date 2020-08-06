Winston Gold Reaches Parallel Vein

WINNIPEG, August 6, 2020 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that underground development work has reached the Parallel Vein system at its Winston Gold Property near Helena, Montana.

Winston now intends to commence drifting along the Parallel vein system with two headings (east and west). Initial mining rates for these drifts will vary as the Company determines the most cost effective and efficient mining and blasting procedures.

Winston will continue to stockpile mineralized material for a bulk sample that will be processed at the company's Paradine Mill facility. The Mill, located in Radersburg Montana, is just 35 miles by paved road from the project. The commissioning of the mill is proceeding as anticipated and is currently 75% completed.

"We are very pleased with our progress to date," commented Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold Mines. "During this unprecedented period, the health and safety of our workforce and local community remains our number one concern. Winston Gold takes pride in the fact that its mining team completed the extension safely amid the Covid pandemic using the best available health protocols."

In early May, the Carrabba tunnel intersected the upper level workings of the historical Custer Gold Mine. The 900 ft-long (274 metre) Carrabba access tunnel broke though into an old cross-cut tunnel that connected the upper level of the historical Custer workings with the upper level development of the Block 93 Vein system.

In this section of the Custer mine, the old workings proved to be too unstable. With safety in mind, Winston's Management decided to extend the Carrabba tunnel 228 ft (70 metres) further west between the Block 93 and Parallel Veins. A north trending crosscut was then developed for a distance of 20 ft (6 metres) to reach the Parallel vein system. This crosscut will be extended an additional 20 ft. to access the near-surface unmined portions of the Custer Vein. Once the Custer vein is reached drifting will commence on two headings similar to the Parallel Vein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

