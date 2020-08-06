Hecla Reports 24% Higher Revenues on Higher Production and Prices in Second Quarter 2020

Cash provided by operations close to five times higher than last year's first half

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced second quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

HIGHLIGHTS

All mines in operation (non-U.S. mines had government-mandated shutdowns of less than a month).

Sales of $166.4 million, an increase of 24% over prior year period.

Gross profit of $34.1 million, an increase of $54.3 million over prior year period.

Cash provided by operating activities was $37.5 million while there were $10.8 million additions to properties, plant, equipment and mineral interests, resulting in $26.7 million of quarterly free cash flow.

Silver production of 3.4 million ounces and gold production of 59,982 ounces.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders of $14.2 million, or $0.03 per share.

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of $7.3 million, or $0.01 per share. 1

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.3 million and net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 2.0x. 2,3

Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $76 million, repaid $160 million of revolving line of credit, leaving $50 million outstanding; expect full repayment by year end.

In the third quarter, agreed with Investissement Quebec to issue C$50 million (US$36.8 million) of senior unsecured notes yielding 5.74%; expected use of proceeds for purchases of existing 7.25% coupon bonds, and Casa Berardi capital expenditures.

Annual silver and gold production and cost guidance is unchanged.

"Despite the pandemic, Hecla had its second highest quarterly silver production since 2016 which, combined with higher prices, resulted in almost 25% more revenue than a year ago and generated about $27 million of free cash flow," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla's President and CEO. "I am extremely proud of our workforce's adaptability and commitment in this challenging time which positions Hecla well to improve our cash flow generation in this higher silver and gold price environment."

Mr. Baker continued, "Hecla currently produces about a third of all the silver mined in the U.S., almost three times larger than the next primary producer. That number is expected to grow as Lucky Friday ramps up. As the United States' largest and oldest silver producer with America's largest silver reserve and resource, Hecla gives investors unique exposure to higher silver prices."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 FINANCIAL DATA Sales (000) $ 166,355 $ 134,172 $ 303,280 $ 286,789 Gross profit (loss) (000) $ 34,079 $ (20,243) $ 45,451 $ (16,799) Loss applicable to common shareholders (000) $ (14,166) $ (46,670) $ (31,489) $ (72,341) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.03) $ (0.10) $ (0.06) $ (0.15) Net Loss (000) $ (14,028) $ (46,532) $ (31,213) $ (72,065) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (000) $ 37,526 $ (11,317) $ 42,453 $ 8,713

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter 2020 was $14.2 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss applicable to common shareholders of $46.7 million, or $0.10 per share, for the same period in 2019. The improved second quarter result was mainly due to the following items:

Improved gross profit at each operation due to higher production and prices. Combined Greens Creek, Casa Berardi and Nevada operations generated $53.3 million more gross profit than the prior year period.

Unrealized gains on equity investments of $6.4 million compared to losses of $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Lower exploration costs by $2.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, as the Company reduced discretionary spending during the pandemic.

Lower general and administrative expense by $1.9 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation.

These variances were partially offset by:

Loss on metals derivative contracts of $14.0 million compared to a gain of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, of which $5 million of the loss is a reversal of the gain in first quarter of 2020. The remainder is divided between the cost of the puts and increase in zinc and lead prices.

Higher ramp-up and suspension costs by $7.3 million resulting from (i) Lucky Friday transitioning production between salary and hourly personnel and the recall, hiring and training of the returning hourly workforce, (ii) placement of the Midas and Hollister mines and Aurora mill in Nevada on care-and-maintenance, and (iii) the temporary suspension of operations at Casa Berardi and San Sebastian in response to COVID-19.

$2.0 million in expense recognized for the value of Hecla shares contributed to the Hecla Charitable Foundation.

Cash provided by operating activities of $37.5 million in the second quarter 2020, $48.8 million higher than the $11.3 million of cash used by operating activities in the second quarter of 2019, due mainly to the $54.3 million increase in gross profit, partly offset by the net impact of working capital changes.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.3 million compared to $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting the improved gross profit.

Capital expenditures at the operations totaled $13.7 million for the second quarter compared to $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, with the decrease primarily due to planned lower expenditures at the operations in 2020. Expenditures at Lucky Friday, Greens Creek and Casa Berardi were each about $4.5 million.

Metals Prices

The average realized silver price in the second quarter was $18.44 per ounce, 23% higher than the $15.01 in the second quarter of 2019. The average realized gold price increased 31%, to $1,736 per ounce. Average realized lead and zinc prices decreased 7% and 24%, respectively.

Three Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 Silver – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 16.33 $ 14.89 Realized price per ounce $ 18.44 $ 15.01 Gold – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 1,711 $ 1,310 Realized price per ounce $ 1,736 $ 1,322 Lead – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 0.76 $ 0.85 Realized price per pound $ 0.78 $ 0.84 Zinc – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 0.89 $ 1.25 Realized price per pound $ 0.89 $ 1.17

Base Metals Forward Sales Contracts And Precious Metals Put Contracts

Hecla enters into financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposure to price variances on silver, gold, zinc and lead concentrate shipments (also called provisional hedges). In addition, the Company uses financially settled forward contracts to manage exposure to changes in prices of zinc and lead (but not silver and gold) contained in the forecasted future concentrate shipments.

Percentage of Production Hedged Average Price per Pound Forward Sales Zinc Lead % of sales Price % of sales Price Hedges as a % of Sales Q3/2020 89% $0.88 95% $0.75 Q4/2020 97% $0.89 43% $0.78 Q1/2021 19% $0.91 6% $0.77

Hecla has also entered into put contracts to protect the minimum price it receives for silver and gold, while retaining exposure to price increases. As of June 30, the Company has spent about $0.52 per ounce on buying silver puts for a portion of silver production and about $84 per ounce on buying gold puts for a portion of gold production for the second half of 2020. Cost of this silver and gold protection insurance represents less than 3% of forecasted revenue.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 3,403,781 3,018,765 6,649,250 5,941,896 Payable ounces sold 3,348,639 2,418,586 5,930,918 5,316,669 Gold - Ounces produced 59,982 60,768 118,774 120,789 Payable ounces sold 51,398 59,127 108,501 120,063 Lead - Tons produced 8,977 5,515 14,870 11,299 Payable tons sold 8,026 3,963 12,156 8,811 Zinc - Tons produced 17,855 13,315 30,702 27,259 Payable tons sold 11,989 9,823 21,825 19,356

The following tables provide a summary of the final production, cost of sales and other direct production costs and depletion, depreciation and amortization, cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce, and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, with comparisons to the prior year period:

Second Quarter Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Operations June 30, 2020 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 3,403,781 59,982 2,753,919 13,104 469,537 158,842 1,331 30,756 5,495 14,791 15,988 Increase/(decrease) 385,016 (786 ) 381,649 (153 ) 342,390 (304,893 ) (2,216 ) (514 ) (669 ) 2,097 (33,461 ) Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 73,137 $ 59,139 $ 57,672 $ — $ 11,455 $ 4,010 $ — $ 45,582 $ — $ 13,557 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 11,393 $ (33,532 ) $ 12,022 N/A $ 6,504 $ (7,133 ) N/A $ (9,570 ) N/A $ (23,962 ) N/A Cash costs, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce 4, 6 $ 4.97 $ 846 $ 5.19 $ — $ — $ 1.14 $ — $ 919 $ — $ 694 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 1.47 $ (305 ) $ 2.81 N/A $ — $ (8.08 ) N/A $ (182 ) N/A $ (580 ) N/A AISC, after by-product credits per silver or gold ounce5 $ 9.33 $ 977 $ 7.11 $ — $ — $ 1.85 $ — $ 1,077 $ — $ 769 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ (1.83 ) $ (723 ) $ 0.74 N/A $ — $ (13.65 ) N/A $ (360 ) N/A $ (1,578 ) N/A

Six Months Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Operations June 30, 2020 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 6,649,250 118,774 5,529,626 25,377 565,285 505,467 4,133 57,508 11,429 31,756 37,443 Increase/(decrease) 707,354 (2,015 ) 924,609 (2,208 ) 264,511 (399,347 ) (2,944 ) (5,561 ) (2,975 ) 8,698 (79,444 ) Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 133,451 $ 124,378 $ 106,853 $ — $ 14,287 $ 12,311 $ — $ 93,907 $ — $ 30,471 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 3,062 $ (48,821 ) $ 7,091 N/A $ 7,155 $ (11,184 ) N/A $ (10,326 ) N/A $ (38,495 ) N/A Cash costs, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce 4, 6 $ 5.38 $ 952 $ 5.41 $ — $ — $ 5.09 $ — $ 1,081 $ — $ 716 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 2.48 $ (261 ) $ 3.95 N/A $ — $ (5.11 ) N/A $ (26 ) N/A $ (786 ) N/A AISC, after by-product credits per silver or gold ounce5 $ 10.10 $ 1,135 $ 7.51 $ — $ — $ 5.65 $ — $ 1,327 $ — $ 787 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ (0.19 ) $ (594 ) $ 2.66 N/A $ — $ (10.37 ) N/A $ (60 ) N/A $ (1,879 ) N/A

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Operations at Greens Creek continue strongly, with higher silver production due to higher grades. The mill operated at an average of 2,366 tons per day (tpd), which was slightly higher than the second quarter of 2019. The per ounce silver costs were higher primarily due to lower by-products on a per ounce basis resulting from lower zinc and lead prices and higher silver production, higher treatment costs due to unfavorable changes in smelter terms and COVID-19 costs. The increased silver production means there is less by-product credit to apply to each ounce of silver, so the cost per ounce after by-products is higher.

The mine quickly implemented a 14-day quarantine for all employees before coming to Admiralty Island, where the mine is located. This proactive approach helped to protect the workforce from the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus and was consistent with the Governor's order. With the addition of strict testing protocols, the mine recently reduced the quarantine period to 7 days for workers traveling to Juneau to work at Greens Creek. This change is expected to continue to protect our people and the community, and reduce the cost associated with operating under the pandemic.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

At the Casa Berardi mine, the decrease in gold ounces compared to the second quarter of 2019 is the result of the Government-mandated shutdown of operations due to COVID-19. The mine restarted operations on April 15, three weeks after the shutdown, and is performing well. The mill operated at an average of 3,595 tpd, which was 6% lower than the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is mainly due to lower mine contractor costs as the contractor was re-mobilized slowly. The lower mining costs, along with lower capital and exploration spending, resulted in lower AISC, after by-product credits, of $1,077 per gold ounce, compared to $1,437 in the second quarter of 2019.5

Despite COVID-19, process improvement activities focused on improving mill reliability, throughput and recovery continued. These efforts are expected to lead to reduced costs and increased cash flow when complete but are somewhat delayed by the COVID-19 restrictions. Production from Casa Berardi is expected to be higher in second half of the year as production from the higher-grade 148 Zone increases.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

At the Lucky Friday Mine, the ramp-up to full production is proceeding as expected. The #2 shaft hoist upgrade project was completed on schedule and below budget. The mine is on target to return to pre-strike production levels in the fourth quarter, so 2021 is anticipated to have a full year of production.

Underground testing and modification of the Remote Vein Miner (RVM) continues in Sweden, but the project is being negatively impacted by COVID-19, as travel restrictions has prevented Hecla oversight and Sweden is operating with a reduced work schedule. Acceptance testing in Sweden will continue until the machine meets requisite performance parameters. In parallel, the Company is pursuing additional initiatives to increase productivity at the mine.

San Sebastian - Mexico

At the San Sebastian mine, the mill restarted on May 30 after the Government-mandated shutdown of operations due to COVID-19. Silver and gold production were lower compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to lower ore grades, as well as the shutdown. The mill operated at an average of 528 tpd when it operated, which was slightly higher than the second quarter of 2019.

The cash cost, after by-product credits, decreased due to higher by-product gold credits on a per ounce basis primarily as a result of higher gold prices, partially offset by lower silver production. The AISC, after by-product credits, was lower due to the decrease attributed to the higher by-product credits, along with lower capital and exploration spending.

Mining of oxide material is expected to be completed in the third quarter and milling in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to assess the viability of mining the sulfide Hugh Zone, and continues exploration of El Toro, but expects to idle the mine in the fourth quarter.

Nevada Operations

For the Nevada operations, very high grades were experienced in the material being processed at the Midas mill. Not all the material processed was sold in the second quarter, with the remainder sold in the third quarter. No further processing is currently anticipated in the Midas mill. Mining is now focused primarily on material for the 30,000-ton bulk sample test, of which approximately 16,000 tons have been accumulated to date, with mining expected to continue through the remainder of 2020. The bulk sample test is designed to provide information on alternate mining techniques, water management, and process recovery rates at a third-party facility. To date the geotechnical, hydrology, mining productivity and cost have all been better than anticipated. The grade and metallurgical parameters are in line with the model. The bulk sample is expected to be sent for third-party processing late in the third quarter with results expected around year end. Production from this test is expected to be between 5 and 10 thousand ounces of gold.

Ore was processed at an average of 117 tpd compared to 642 tpd in the second quarter of 2019.

EXPLORATION

Exploration expenses were $2.0 million for the second quarter, representing a 55% decrease from the prior year period, as a result of decreased activity at all sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greens Creek – Alaska

At Greens Creek, the reduced drilling program was focused on supporting active mining with limited pre-production drilling in the Southwest Zone and definition drilling in the East Ore Zone. Strong definition drilling assay results continue to confirm and upgrade the East Ore Zone resources. In the East Ore Zone, intersections targeting the middle portion of the zone along 600 feet of strike length, included 12.2 oz/ton silver, 0.09 oz/ton gold, 7.7% zinc and 2.8% lead over 7.0 feet, and 10.6 oz/ton silver, 0.12 oz/ton gold, 16.6% zinc and 5.0% lead over 3.0 feet. Once the current phase of definition drilling in the East Ore Zone is completed, the planned activity in the third quarter of 2020 is to further define and explore the 200 South Zone.

More complete drill assay highlights from Greens Creek can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Casa Berardi – Quebec

At Casa Berardi, drilling in the East Mine focused on defining continuity and expanding mineralization in the 160 Zone Pit area and expanding mineralization in the high-grade underground 148 Zone. Definition drilling in the 160 Zone targeted mineralization below the current 160 Pit shell to further define the continuity of the 160 lenses. Intersections from this drilling included 0.05 oz/ton gold over 42.6 feet including 0.18 oz/ton gold over 5.2 feet and confirms continuity of the mineralized 160 lenses. Exploration drilling in the East Mine occurred in the 148 Zone from underground targeting the eastern and western down-plunge trend of the known high-grade mineralization. At depth, the 148-01 lens appears to be splitting into two lenses, one north and one south of the Casa Berardi Fault. Intersections include 0.32 oz/ton gold over 19.7 feet including 0.78 oz/ton gold over 4.6 feet, 0.07 oz/ton gold over 13.4 feet including 0.38 oz/ton gold over 1.1 feet and 0.20 oz/ton gold over 31.2 feet including 1.15 oz/ton gold over 2.0 feet.

In the West Mine area, drilling targeted the depth extensions of the 128 Zone. Recent high-grade intersections include 0.82 oz/ton gold over 11.2 feet including 2.11 oz/ton gold over 4.1 feet. These initial results show higher grades below the current resources and are open at depth for expansion.

In the third quarter of 2020, underground drilling is planned to expand and refine resources in the 123, 124, and 128 zones in the West Mine and the high-grade 148 Zone in the East Mine.

More complete drill assay highlights from Casa Berardi can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

San Sebastian - Mexico

At San Sebastian, one surface reverse circulation drill rig completed the 2020 Short Vertical Reverse Circulation (SVRC) drilling grid designed to explore for new veins and near-surface oxide mineralization through cover by sampling overburden and bedrock west of the current El Toro resource area. Results to date are positive with the discovery of a new vein and two additional strong anomalies west of the El Toro vein. These positive results continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of using SVRC drilling to discover new veins under thick soil cover. Follow-up drilling for this new vein and anomalies is being evaluated.

Exploration drilling at El Toro targeted areas between known ore shoots within the El Toro Vein to expand mineralization laterally between known ore shoots. Intersections include 0.06 oz/ton gold and 8.4 oz/ton silver over 5.3 feet and 0.07 oz/ton gold and 7.8 oz/ton silver over 2.5 feet.

In the third quarter of 2020, exploration drilling is planned to follow-up on the new vein and the multiple anomalies west of the El Toro vein generated from the SVRC drilling program.

More complete drill assay highlights from San Sebastian can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Pre-development spending was $0.6 million for the quarter, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, principally to advance the permitting of Rock Creek and Montanore.

DIVIDENDS

Common

The Board of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about September 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2020. The realized silver price was $18.44 in the second quarter and therefore did not satisfy the criteria for a larger dividend under the Company's dividend policy.

Preferred

The Board of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Hecla today announced that Mr. Mike Westerlund, Vice President of Investor Relations, is leaving the company effective August 14, 2020. A search is underway for a replacement.

“I want to thank Mike for his significant contributions to Hecla over the past eight years and wish him well in his future endeavors. I know the investment community and the Hecla team enjoyed working with him, and we plan on building on his good work in the future," said Mr. Baker.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Mexico and is a gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in seven world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net (loss) income applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net (loss) income is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, or cash (used in) provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, or cash (used in) provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(3) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(4) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the second quarters and first halves of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

(5) All in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the second quarters and first halves of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(6) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is only applicable to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations production. Gold produced from Greens Creek and San Sebastian is treated as a by-product credit against the silver cash cost.

Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) estimates of future production, sales, cash flows and costs; (ii) expectations regarding the development, growth potential, financial performance of the Company’s projects, including growth in silver production and throughput rate at Lucky Friday; (iii) the Company’s mineral reserves and resources; (iv) performance of our counterparties to our hedging arrangements, including put options; (v) the effectiveness of the Company's protocols to mitigate the risks presented by COVID-19; (vi) improvement of mill performance at Casa Berardi and potential for reduced cost and higher cash flow; (vii) the level of borrowings under the revolving credit agreement at the end of 2020; and (viii) completion and results of the bulk sample test in Nevada; and (ix) impact of metals prices on costs and cash flows. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances, (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto, and (xvii) the Company's plans for refinancing its high yield notes proceeding as expected.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments, including put option contracts; (x) our plans for improvements at our Nevada operations, including at Fire Creek, are not successful; (xi) our estimates for the third and fourth quarter results are inaccurate; (xii) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; and (xiii) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K, filed on February 13, 2020, and Form 10-Q filed on each of May 7, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, Director - Exploration of Hecla Limited and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101("NI 43-101"), supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report titled “Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine” effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report titled “Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, for Casa Berardi are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico” effective date September 8, 2015 . Also included in these four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally-collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Sales of products $ 166,355 $ 134,172 $ 303,280 $ 286,789 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 92,853 104,938 178,740 215,324 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,423 49,477 79,089 88,264 132,276 154,415 257,829 303,588 Gross profit (loss) 34,079 (20,243 ) 45,451 (16,799 ) Other operating expenses: General and administrative 6,979 8,918 15,918 18,877 Exploration 1,962 4,346 4,492 8,748 Pre-development 563 798 1,098 1,654 Research and development — 158 — 561 Other operating expense 1,439 657 2,354 1,244 Loss on disposition or impairment of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 677 4,642 573 4,642 Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,037 1,052 1,553 1,622 Ramp-up and suspension costs 9,572 2,266 22,568 5,044 Foundation grant 1,970 — 1,970 — Acquisition costs 6 397 11 410 24,205 23,234 50,537 42,802 Income (loss) from operations 9,874 (43,477 ) (5,086 ) (59,601 ) Other income (expense): Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 6,409 (1,129 ) 5,431 (1,033 ) (Loss) gain on derivative contracts (14,002 ) 3,798 (6,109 ) 1,999 Other expense (649 ) (1,187 ) (1,176 ) (2,311 ) Net foreign exchange (loss) gain (3,205 ) (4,381 ) 3,431 (7,514 ) Interest expense (11,829 ) (11,335 ) (28,140 ) (22,000 ) (23,276 ) (14,234 ) (26,563 ) (30,859 ) Loss before income taxes (13,402 ) (57,711 ) (31,649 ) (90,460 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (626 ) 11,179 436 18,395 Net loss (14,028 ) (46,532 ) (31,213 ) (72,065 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (276 ) (276 ) Loss applicable to common shareholders $ (14,166 ) $ (46,670 ) $ (31,489 ) $ (72,341 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share after preferred dividends $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 525,243 486,065 524,218 484,438 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 525,243 486,065 524,218 484,438

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,923 $ 62,452 Accounts receivable: Trade 26,003 11,952 Taxes 11,847 20,048 Other, net 3,851 6,421 Inventories 82,542 66,213 Prepaid taxes 5,148 107 Other current assets 9,567 11,931 Total current assets 214,881 179,124 Non-current investments 12,162 6,207 Non-current restricted cash and investments 1,053 1,025 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,354,883 2,423,698 Operating lease right-of-use asset 13,220 16,381 Non-current deferred income taxes 3,181 3,537 Other non-current assets and deferred charges 4,028 7,336 Total assets $ 2,603,408 $ 2,637,308 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 40,789 $ 57,716 Accrued payroll and related benefits 24,561 26,916 Accrued taxes 8,451 4,776 Current portion of finance leases 5,745 5,429 Current portion of operating leases 4,162 5,580 Other current liabilities 26,819 11,976 Current portion of accrued reclamation and closure costs 5,109 4,581 Total current liabilities 115,636 116,974 Non-current finance leases 7,057 7,214 Non-current operating leases 9,079 10,818 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 99,449 103,793 Long-term debt - Senior Notes 468,252 504,729 Long-term debt - revolving credit facility 50,000 — Non-current deferred tax liability 128,677 138,282 Non-current pension liability 58,848 56,219 Other non-current liabilities 7,717 6,856 Total liabilities 944,715 944,885 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 133,699 132,292 Capital surplus 1,982,400 1,973,700 Accumulated deficit (387,688 ) (353,331 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,261 ) (37,310 ) Treasury stock (23,496 ) (22,967 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,658,693 1,692,423 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,603,408 $ 2,637,308 Common shares outstanding 527,839 522,896

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (31,213 ) $ (72,065 ) Non-cash elements included in net loss: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 84,185 90,821 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (5,431 ) 1,033 Adjustment of inventory to market value — 1,399 Loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 573 4,642 Provision for reclamation and closure costs 3,093 3,209 Stock compensation 2,428 3,552 Deferred income taxes (5,165 ) (22,585 ) Amortization of loan origination fees 2,624 1,252 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 11,188 (6,101 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,725 ) 12,220 Foundation grant 1,970 — Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,050 ) (12,772 ) Inventories (4,580 ) (147 ) Other current and non-current assets (924 ) 16,784 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15,415 ) (12,085 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits 5,418 1,660 Accrued taxes 3,912 (6,452 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (435 ) 4,348 Cash provided by operating activities 42,453 8,713 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (30,689 ) (71,245 ) Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 200 25 Purchases of investments (637 ) (107 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,126 ) (71,327 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of treasury shares (2,745 ) (1,644 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (2,622 ) (2,430 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (276 ) (276 ) Credit availability and debt issuance fees paid (551 ) (46 ) Payments on debt (666,500 ) (118,000 ) Borrowings on debt 679,500 170,000 Repayments of finance leases (2,840 ) (3,377 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,966 44,227 Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,794 ) 432 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,499 (17,955 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 63,477 28,414 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 76,976 $ 10,459

HECLA MINING COMPANY Production Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore milled 215,275 209,370 414,079 416,195 Mining cost per ton of ore $ 81.16 $ 80.41 $ 82.40 $ 79.62 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 34.90 $ 35.10 $ 38.61 $ 35.48 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 15.56 14.36 16.19 13.91 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.084 0.092 0.084 0.095 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 3.27 2.75 3.20 2.79 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 8.16 6.82 7.55 7.07 Silver produced (oz.) 2,753,919 2,372,270 5,529,626 4,605,017 Gold produced (oz.) 13,104 13,257 25,377 27,585 Lead produced (tons) 5,889 4,628 11,087 9,410 Zinc produced (tons) 16,184 12,739 28,671 26,257 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 5.19 $ 2.38 $ 5.41 $ 1.46 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 7.11 $ 6.37 $ 7.51 $ 4.85 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 4,501 $ 8,665 $ 10,011 $ 13,977 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore milled 44,682 13,697 54,901 27,500 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 10.99 10.12 10.78 11.73 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 7.33 7.19 7.31 7.58 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 4.07 5.03 4.03 4.28 Silver produced (oz.) 469,537 127,147 565,285 300,774 Lead produced (tons) 3,088 887 3,783 1,889 Zinc produced (tons) 1,671 576 2,031 1,002 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 4,761 $ 1,481 $ 9,056 $ 3,207 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore milled - underground 154,265 200,148 315,202 389,504 Tons of ore milled - surface pit 126,155 147,448 296,836 287,850 Tons of ore milled - total 280,420 347,596 612,038 677,347 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 930,117 1,862,402 2,655,091 4,022,525 Mining cost per ton of ore - underground $ 104.00 $ 94.16 $ 111.05 $ 101.89 Mining cost per ton - combined $ 71.68 $ 76.35 $ 74.21 $ 81.11 Mining cost per ton of ore and waste - surface tons mined $ 4.18 $ 4.13 $ 3.85 $ 3.96 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 21.11 $ 18.28 $ 21.57 $ 17.06 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.163 0.155 0.135 0.162 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.045 0.052 0.050 0.053 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.130 0.112 0.115 0.116 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 25,074 24,585 42,655 49,848 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 5,682 6,685 14,853 13,221 Gold produced (oz.) - total 30,756 31,270 57,508 63,069 Silver produced (oz.) 5,495 6,164 11,429 14,404 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 919 $ 1,101 $ 1,081 $ 1,107 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,077 $ 1,437 $ 1,327 $ 1,387 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 4,278 $ 9,442 $ 12,784 $ 15,121 SAN SEBASTIAN Tons of ore milled 21,647 45,869 57,123 90,344 Mining cost per ton of ore $ 31.01 $ 108.25 $ 67.59 $ 116.79 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 51.68 $ 61.43 $ 58.95 $ 61.81 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 7.96 11.03 9.63 10.99 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.074 0.092 0.085 0.093 Silver produced (oz.) 158,842 463,735 505,467 904,814 Gold produced (oz.) 1,331 3,547 4,133 7,077 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 1.14 $ 9.22 $ 5.09 $ 10.20 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 1.85 $ 15.50 $ 5.65 $ 16.02 Capital additions (in thousands) $ (499 ) $ 2,084 $ 304 $ 3,980 NEVADA OPERATIONS Tons of ore milled 10,686 58,417 27,984 99,782 Mining cost per ton of ore $ 403.38 $ 129.75 $ 402.94 $ 164.08 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 219.32 $ 75.44 $ 176.63 $ 90.74 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 1.519 0.259 1.232 0.276 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 2.07 1.63 1.7 1.99 Gold produced (oz.) 14,791 12,694 31,756 23,058 Silver produced (oz.) 15,988 49,449 37,443 116,887 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 694 $ 1,274 $ 716 $ 1,502 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 769 $ 2,347 $ 787 $ 2,666 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 612 $ 17,269 $ 1,469 $ 39,074

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian and Casa Berardi units for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measures of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison to other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, reclamation, exploration, and pre-development. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that our reporting of these non-GAAP measures are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

The Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and combined gold properties information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, its primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other three units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(2) San

Sebastian (3) Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 57,672 11,455 $ 4,010 $ 73,137 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,988 ) (1,894 ) (895 ) (15,777 ) Treatment costs 20,016 3,032 47 23,095 Change in product inventory (4,020 ) (118 ) (398 ) (4,536 ) Reclamation and other costs 93 — (296 ) (203 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (12,475 ) — (12,475 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 60,773 — 2,468 63,241 Reclamation and other costs 789 114 903 Exploration — — 314 314 Sustaining capital 4,501 (1 ) — 4,500 General and administrative 6,979 6,979 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 66,063 — 2,581 75,937 By-product credits: Zinc (19,913 ) — (19,913 ) Gold (19,427 ) — (2,287 ) (21,714 ) Lead (7,133 ) — (7,133 ) Total By-product credits (46,473 ) — (2,287 ) (48,760 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 14,300 $ — $ 181 $ 14,481 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 19,590 $ — $ 294 $ 27,177 Divided by ounces produced 2,754 — 158 2,912 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.06 $ — $ 15.61 $ 21.71 By-product credits per ounce (16.87 ) — (14.47 ) (16.74 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.19 $ — $ 1.14 $ 4.97 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.98 $ — $ 16.32 $ 26.07 By-product credits per ounce (16.87 ) — (14.47 ) (16.74 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.11 $ — $ 1.85 $ 9.33

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Casa Berardi (5) Nevada

Operations (6) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 45,582 $ 13,557 $ 59,139 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (17,281 ) (6,365 ) (23,646 ) Treatment costs 558 19 577 Change in product inventory (400 ) 3,669 3,269 Reclamation and other costs (92 ) (328 ) (420 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 28,367 10,552 38,919 Reclamation and other costs 94 327 421 Exploration 467 — 467 Sustaining capital 4,278 774 5,052 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 33,206 11,653 44,859 By-product credits: Silver (92 ) (282 ) (374 ) Total By-product credits (92 ) (282 ) (374 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 28,275 $ 10,270 $ 38,545 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 33,114 $ 11,371 $ 44,485 Divided by ounces produced 31 15 46 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 922 $ 713 $ 854 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (19 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 919 $ 694 $ 846 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,080 $ 788 $ 985 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (19 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,077 $ 769 $ 977

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 73,137 $ 59,139 $ 132,276 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,777 ) (23,646 ) (39,423 ) Treatment costs 23,095 577 23,672 Change in product inventory (4,536 ) 3,269 (1,267 ) Reclamation and other costs (203 ) (420 ) (623 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (12,475 ) — (12,475 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 63,241 38,919 102,160 Reclamation and other costs 903 421 1,324 Exploration 314 467 781 Sustaining capital 4,500 5,052 9,552 General and administrative 6,979 — 6,979 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 75,937 44,859 120,796 By-product credits: Zinc (19,913 ) — (19,913 ) Gold (21,714 ) — (21,714 ) Lead (7,133 ) — (7,133 ) Silver (374 ) (374 ) Total By-product credits (48,760 ) (374 ) (49,134 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 14,481 $ 38,545 $ 53,026 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 27,177 $ 44,485 $ 71,662 Divided by ounces produced 2,912 46 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.71 $ 854 By-product credits per ounce (16.74 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.97 $ 846 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.07 $ 985 By-product credits per ounce (16.74 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 9.33 $ 977

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky

Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 45,650 $ 4,951 $ 11,143 $ 61,744 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (10,850 ) (422 ) (1,848 ) (13,120 ) Treatment costs 10,964 524 238 11,726 Change in product inventory 4,577 (641 ) (190 ) 3,746 Reclamation and other costs (933 ) — (422 ) (1,355 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs — (4,412 ) — (4,412 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 49,408 — 8,921 58,329 Reclamation and other costs 738 — 123 861 Exploration 79 — 1,483 497 2,059 Sustaining capital 8,665 — 1,308 12 9,985 General and administrative 8,918 8,918 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 58,890 — 11,835 80,152 By-product credits: Zinc (22,221 ) — — (22,221 ) Gold (15,350 ) — (4,645 ) (19,995 ) Lead (6,198 ) — — (6,198 ) Total By-product credits (43,769 ) — (4,645 ) (48,414 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 5,639 $ — $ 4,276 $ 9,915 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 15,121 $ — $ 7,190 $ 31,738 Divided by ounces produced 2,372 — 464 2,836 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.83 $ — $ 19.23 $ 20.57 By-product credits per ounce (18.45 ) — (10.01 ) (17.07 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.38 $ — $ 9.22 $ 3.50 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.82 $ — $ 25.51 $ 28.23 By-product credits per ounce (18.45 ) — (10.01 ) (17.07 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.37 $ — $ 15.50 $ 11.16

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 55,152 $ 37,519 $ 92,671 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (18,561 ) (17,796 ) (36,357 ) Treatment costs 427 36 463 Change in product inventory (2,367 ) (1,969 ) (4,336 ) Reclamation and other costs (128 ) (885 ) (1,013 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 34,523 16,905 51,428 Reclamation and other costs 127 378 505 Exploration 941 698 1,639 Sustaining capital 9,431 12,553 21,984 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 45,022 30,534 75,556 By-product credits: Silver (91 ) (739 ) (830 ) Total By-product credits (91 ) (739 ) (830 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 34,432 $ 16,166 $ 50,598 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 44,931 $ 29,795 $ 74,726 Divided by ounces produced 31 13 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,104 $ 1,332 $ 1,170 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (58 ) (19 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,101 $ 1,274 $ 1,151 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,440 $ 2,405 $ 1,719 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (58 ) (19 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,437 $ 2,347 $ 1,700

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 61,744 $ 92,671 $ 154,415 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (13,120 ) (36,357 ) (49,477 ) Treatment costs 11,726 463 12,189 Change in product inventory 3,746 (4,336 ) (590 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,355 ) (1,013 ) (2,368 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (4,412 ) — (4,412 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 58,329 51,428 109,757 Reclamation and other costs 861 505 1,366 Exploration 2,059 1,639 3,698 Sustaining capital 9,985 21,984 31,969 General and administrative 8,918 — 8,918 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 80,152 75,556 155,708 By-product credits: Zinc (22,221 ) — (22,221 ) Gold (19,995 ) — (19,995 ) Lead (6,198 ) — (6,198 ) Silver (830 ) (830 ) Total By-product credits (48,414 ) (830 ) (49,244 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 9,915 $ 50,598 $ 60,513 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 31,738 $ 74,726 $ 106,464 Divided by ounces produced 2,836 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.57 $ 1,170 By-product credits per ounce (17.07 ) (19 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.50 $ 1,151 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.23 $ 1,719 By-product credits per ounce (17.07 ) (19 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.16 $ 1,700

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian (3) Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 106,853 $ 14,287 $ 12,311 $ 133,451 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (25,417 ) (2,196 ) (2,368 ) (29,981 ) Treatment costs 35,842 3,464 151 39,457 Change in product inventory (1,150 ) 796 (145 ) (499 ) Reclamation and other costs 413 — (658 ) (245 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (16,351 ) — (16,351 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 116,541 — 9,291 125,832 Reclamation and other costs 1,577 — 228 1,805 Exploration 4 — — 664 668 Sustaining capital 10,011 — 55 — 10,066 General and administrative 15,918 15,918 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 128,133 — 9,574 154,289 By-product credits: Zinc (35,939 ) — (35,939 ) Gold (36,624 ) (6,716 ) (43,340 ) Lead (14,059 ) — (14,059 ) Total By-product credits (86,622 ) — (6,716 ) (93,338 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 29,919 $ — $ 2,575 $ 32,494 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 41,511 $ — $ 2,858 $ 60,951 Divided by ounces produced 5,530 — 505 6,035 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.07 $ — $ 18.39 $ 20.85 By-product credits per ounce (15.66 ) — (13.30 ) (15.47 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.41 $ — $ 5.09 $ 5.38 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.17 $ — $ 18.95 $ 25.57 By-product credits per ounce (15.66 ) — (13.30 ) (15.47 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.51 $ — $ 5.65 $ 10.10

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Casa Berardi (5) Nevada Operations (6) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 93,907 $ 30,471 $ 124,378 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (33,678 ) (15,430 ) (49,108 ) Treatment costs 1,132 45 1,177 Change in product inventory 1,208 8,949 10,157 Reclamation and other costs (189 ) (654 ) (843 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,380 23,381 85,761 Reclamation and other costs 190 654 844 Exploration 1,158 — 1,158 Sustaining capital 12,784 1,600 14,384 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 76,512 25,635 102,147 By-product credits: Silver (192 ) (635 ) (827 ) Total By-product credits (192 ) (635 ) (827 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 62,188 $ 22,746 $ 84,934 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 76,320 $ 25,000 $ 101,320 Divided by ounces produced 58 32 90 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,084 $ 736 $ 961 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (9 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,081 $ 716 $ 952 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,330 $ 807 $ 1,144 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (9 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,327 $ 787 $ 1,135

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 133,451 $ 124,378 $ 257,829 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (29,981 ) (49,108 ) (79,089 ) Treatment costs 39,457 1,177 40,634 Change in product inventory (499 ) 10,157 9,658 Reclamation and other costs (245 ) (843 ) (1,088 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (16,351 ) — (16,351 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 125,832 85,761 211,593 Reclamation and other costs 1,805 844 2,649 Exploration 668 1,158 1,826 Sustaining capital 10,066 14,384 24,450 General and administrative 15,918 — 15,918 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 154,289 102,147 256,436 By-product credits: Zinc (35,939 ) — (35,939 ) Gold (43,340 ) — (43,340 ) Lead (14,059 ) — (14,059 ) Silver (827 ) (827 ) Total By-product credits (93,338 ) (827 ) (94,165 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 32,494 $ 84,934 $ 117,428 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 60,951 $ 101,320 $ 162,271 Divided by ounces produced 6,035 90 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.85 $ 961 By-product credits per ounce (15.47 ) (9 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.38 $ 952 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 25.57 $ 1,144 By-product credits per ounce (15.47 ) (9 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.10 $ 1,135

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 99,762 $ 7,132 $ 23,495 $ 130,389 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (23,220) (591) (3,608) (27,419) Treatment costs 21,316 1,334 369 23,019 Change in product inventory 712 842 (1,043) 511 Reclamation and other costs (1,347) — (735) (2,082) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs — (8,717) — (8,717) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 97,223 — 18,478 115,701 Reclamation and other costs 1,475 — 246 1,721 Exploration 160 — 3,200 938 4,298 Sustaining capital 13,977 — 1,814 73 15,864 General and administrative 18,877 18,877 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 112,835 — 23,738 156,461 By-product credits: Zinc (45,506) — — (45,506) Gold (31,868) (9,247) (41,115) Lead (13,115) — — (13,115) Total By-product credits (90,489) — (9,247) (99,736) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 6,734 $ — $ 9,231 $ 15,965 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 22,346 $ — $ 14,491 $ 56,725 Divided by ounces produced 4,605 — 905 5,510 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.11 $ — $ 20.42 $ 21.00 By-product credits per ounce (19.65) — (10.22) (18.10) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.46 $ — $ 10.20 $ 2.90 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.50 $ — $ 26.24 $ 28.39 By-product credits per ounce (19.65) — (10.22) (18.10) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.85 $ — $ 16.02 $ 10.29

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 104,233 $ 68,966 $ 173,199 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (34,716 ) (26,129 ) (60,845 ) Treatment costs 869 74 943 Change in product inventory (99 ) (5,215 ) (5,314 ) Reclamation and other costs (257 ) (1,264 ) (1,521 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 70,030 36,432 106,462 Reclamation and other costs 256 756 1,012 Exploration 2,287 816 3,103 Sustaining capital 15,123 25,260 40,383 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 87,696 63,264 150,960 By-product credits: Silver (217 ) (1,796 ) (2,013 ) Total By-product credits (217 ) (1,796 ) (2,013 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 69,813 $ 34,636 $ 104,449 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 87,479 $ 61,468 $ 148,947 Divided by ounces produced 63 23 86 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,110 $ 1,580 $ 1,236 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (78 ) (23 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,107 $ 1,502 $ 1,213 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,390 $ 2,744 $ 1,752 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (78 ) (23 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,387 $ 2,666 $ 1,729

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 130,389 $ 173,199 $ 303,588 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (27,419 ) (60,845 ) (88,264 ) Treatment costs 23,019 943 23,962 Change in product inventory 511 (5,314 ) (4,803 ) Reclamation and other costs (2,082 ) (1,521 ) (3,603 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (8,717 ) — (8,717 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 115,701 106,462 222,163 Reclamation and other costs 1,721 1,012 2,733 Exploration 4,298 3,103 7,401 Sustaining capital 15,864 40,383 56,247 General and administrative 18,877 — 18,877 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 156,461 150,960 307,421 By-product credits: Zinc (45,506 ) — (45,506 ) Gold (41,115 ) — (41,115 ) Lead (13,115 ) — (13,115 ) Silver (2,013 ) (2,013 ) Total By-product credits (99,736 ) (2,013 ) (101,749 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 15,965 $ 104,449 $ 120,414 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 56,725 $ 148,947 $ 205,672 Divided by ounces produced 5,510 86 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.00 $ 1,236 By-product credits per ounce (18.10 ) (23 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.90 $ 1,213 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.39 $ 1,752 By-product credits per ounce (18.10 ) (23 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.29 $ 1,729

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. (2) The unionized employees at Lucky Friday were on strike from March 2017 until January 2020, and production at Lucky Friday has been limited since the start of the strike. Costs related to ramp-up activities totaling $9.3 million in the first half of 2020, and suspension-related costs totaling $3.0 million during the strike in the first half of 2019, along with $4.1 million and $2.1 million, respectively, in non-cash depreciation expense for those periods, have been excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (3) In early April 2020, the Government of Mexico issued an order to the mining industry to reduce operations to a minimum level until April 30 in response to COVID-19, and the order was subsequently extended until May 30. Our operations at San Sebastian were suspended during that time. Suspension-related costs totaling $1.0 million for the first half of 2020 are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, mining and milling cost per ton, and Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce. (4) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital. (5) In late March 2020, the Government of Quebec ordered the mining industry to reduce to minimum operations as part of the fight against the COVID-19 virus, causing us to suspend our Casa Berardi operations from approximately March 24 until April 15, when limited mining operations resumed, resulting in the reduced mill throughput. Suspension-related costs totaling $1.6 million for the first half of 2020 are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce. (6) Production was suspended at the Hollister mine in the third quarter of 2019 and at the Midas mine and Aurora mill in late-2019. Suspension-related costs at Hollister, Midas and Aurora totaling $6.7 million for the first half of 2020 are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce.

Reconciliation of Net Loss Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Stockholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net loss applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands (except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (14,166 ) $ (46,670 ) $ (31,489 ) $ (72,341 ) Adjusting items: Loss (gains) on derivatives contracts 14,002 (3,798 ) 6,109 (1,999 ) Provisional price (gains) losses (1,579 ) 1,225 (4,190 ) 700 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,205 4,381 (3,431 ) 7,514 Ramp-up and suspension costs 9,572 2,266 22,568 5,044 Acquisition costs 6 397 11 410 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (6,409 ) 1,129 (5,431 ) 1,033 Foundation grant 1,970 — 1,970 — Loss on disposition or impairment of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 677 4,642 573 4,642 Additional interest associated with early repayment of long-term debt — — 2,902 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,666 — Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 7,278 $ (36,428 ) $ (8,742 ) $ (54,997 ) Weighted average shares - basic 525,243 486,065 524,218 484,438 Weighted average shares - diluted 531,130 486,065 524,218 484,438 Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss Income (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss before the following items: interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, acquisition costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, gains and losses on derivative contracts, ramp-up and suspension costs, provisional price gains and losses, stock-based compensation, unrealized losses and gains on investments, provisions for closed operations, Foundation grant expense and interest and other income (expense). Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, revolving credit facility and finance leases, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net loss and debt to Adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (14,028 ) $ (46,532 ) $ (31,213 ) $ (72,065 ) $ (58,705 ) $ (118,942 ) Plus: Interest expense 11,829 11,335 28,140 22,000 54,587 43,071 Plus/(Less): Income taxes 626 (11,179 ) (436 ) (18,395 ) (6,142 ) (26,291 ) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,423 49,477 79,089 88,264 190,343 162,437 Plus/(Less): Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,205 4,381 (3,431 ) 7,514 (2,709 ) 2,272 Plus: Ramp-up and suspension costs 9,572 2,266 22,568 5,044 29,575 13,919 Plus: Losses on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 677 4,642 573 4,642 574 2,015 Plus: Acquisition costs 6 397 11 410 246 6,938 Plus: Stock-based compensation 1,210 1,973 2,428 3,552 4,544 7,390 Plus/(Less): Losses (gains) on derivative contracts 12,594 (4,201 ) 4,767 (2,402 ) 17,128 15,870 Plus/Less: Provisional price (gain) loss (1,579 ) 1,225 (4,190 ) 700 (45,487 ) 1,921 Plus: Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,545 1,615 3,093 3,209 6,798 6,659 Plus/(Less): Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (6,409 ) 1,129 (5,431 ) 1,033 (4,075 ) 3,595 Foundation grant 1,970 — 1,970 — 1,970 — Other 649 1,187 1,176 2,311 2,371 3,304 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,290 $ 17,715 $ 99,114 $ 45,817 $ 231,018 $ 124,158 Total debt $ 531,054 $ 600,072 Less: Cash and cash equivalents $ (75,923 ) $ (9,434 ) Net debt $ 455,131 $ 590,638 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.0 4.8

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 37,526 $ (11,317 ) Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests (10,819 ) (38,174 ) Free cash flow $ 26,707 $ (49,491 )

Table A – Assay Results – Q2 2020

Greens Creek (Alaska)

Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From

(feet) Sample

To (feet) True

Width

(feet) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Depth

From

Mine

Portal

(feet) East Ore

Definition GC5412 63/-63 462.0 463.0 0.7 5.4 0.08 12.7 3.6 266 GC5417 63/-32 332.9 340.0 7.0 12.2 0.09 7.7 2.8 509 GC5418 63/-45 355.0 359.0 3.7 12.5 0.08 13.0 3.6 503 GC5418 63/-45 399.3 400.3 0.9 9.5 0.02 7.0 2.8 418 GC5419 63/-38 330.6 332.5 1.7 12.6 0.06 26.1 8.2 454 GC5420 63/-25 302.5 304.3 1.8 11.4 0.13 4.1 1.6 531 GC5420 63/-25 315.2 316.2 1.0 15.2 0.06 4.5 3.7 523 GC5420 63/-25 327.7 330.7 3.0 10.6 0.12 16.6 5.0 519 GC5424 63/-30 324.8 327.0 2.2 14.3 0.05 16.8 5.7 499 GC5424 63/-30 336.5 337.8 1.3 6.0 0.03 15.3 4.2 489

Casa Berardi (Quebec)

Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Section Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From

(feet) Sample

To (feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Depth

From Mine

Surface

(feet) UG Upper Principal 128 Zone CBP-0847 12750 180/-4 326.4 337.2 10.2 0.06 -1589 128 Including 180/-4 326.4 327.7 1.2 0.22 -1589 128 CBP-0848 12750 180/-22 383.8 395.6 11.2 0.10 -1694 128 CBP-0848 12750 180/-22 405.1 416.9 11.2 0.82 -1699 128 Including 180/-22 405.1 409.3 4.1 2.11 -1698 UG East Mine 148 Zone CBE-0207A 14860 358/-57 1625.2 1653.1 19.7 0.32 -2839 148 Including 358/-57 1630.2 1633.4 2.5 0.28 -2835 148 Including 358/-57 1636.7 1643.3 4.6 0.78 -2840 148 CBE-0208 14880 6/-55 1676.1 1697.4 13.4 0.07 -2779 148 Including 6/-55 1681.0 1682.6 1.1 0.38 -2776 148 CBE-0218 14830E 4/-63 1704.0 1748.2 31.2 0.20 -2939 148 Including 4/-63 1707.2 1710.5 2.0 1.15 -2927 148 CBE-0219A 14805 4/-71 1877.8 1899.1 12.1 0.04 -3252 148 CBE-0219A 14820 4/-71 1971.3 1986.0 9.2 0.16 -3330 Surface East Mine 159 Zone CBS-20-005 16170 165/-45 474.6 478.2 2.6 0.07 -345 159 CBS-20-006 16170 195/-45 242.7 370.6 88.6 0.06 -236 159 Including 195/-45 331.3 351.0 13.4 0.24 -260 159 CBS-20-007 16170 180/-45 223.0 232.9 6.9 0.04 -179 159 CBS-20-007 16170 180/-45 469.0 480.5 7.9 0.04 -345 159 Including 180/-45 472.3 474.0 1.3 0.15 -346 Surface East Mine 160 Zone CBF-160-103 15825 360/-47 411.0 430.7 15.4 0.06 -319 160 CBF-160-103 15825 360/-47 1153.9 1190.6 27.9 0.04 -832 160 CBF-160-103 15825 360/-47 1208.7 1265.4 42.6 0.05 -873 160 Including 360/-47 1210.3 1219.2 5.2 0.17 -859 160 CBF-160-103 15825 360/-47 1306.1 1323.2 12.8 0.03 -923 160 CBF-160-103 15825 360/-47 1371.4 1383.5 8.5 0.03 -964

San Sebastian (Mexico)

Zone Drill

Hole Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From

(feet) Sample

To (feet) True

Width

(feet) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Copper

(%) Depth

From

Surface

(feet) EL TORO VEIN SS-2015 75/-60 397.0 404.0 5.9 4.5 0.02 0.0 0.0 0.0 340.5 EL TORO VEIN SS-2016 75/-68 435.3 441.9 4.5 5.6 0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0 404.6 EL TORO VEIN SS-2017 75/-60 348.3 351.4 2.5 7.8 0.07 0.0 0.0 0.0 293.8 EL TORO VEIN SS-2018 75/-60 444.8 451.6 5.3 8.4 0.06 0.0 0.0 0.0 385.4 EL TORO VEIN SS-2021 75/-60 434.1 438.7 3.8 6.0 0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0 373.5

Fire Creek (Nevada)

Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample From

(feet) Sample To

(feet) True Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth

From Mine

Portal

(feet) Spiral 4 FCU-1174 73/-14 19.8 21.4 1.5 0.30 0.3 -517 Spiral 4 FCU-1174 73/-14 27.0 32.1 4.8 0.79 0.9 -519 Spiral 4 including 28.8 30.8 1.9 1.13 1.4 -519 Spiral 4 including 30.8 32.1 1.2 1.12 1.0 -520 Spiral 4 FCU-1174 73/-14 345.3 349.0 3.6 0.19 1.6 -596 Spiral 4 FCU-1174 73/-14 366.0 368.0 1.9 0.12 0.3 -601 Spiral 4 FCU-1175 84/-22 244.5 246.0 1.3 0.20 0.3 -604 Spiral 4 FCU-1175 84/-22 364.0 365.0 0.8 0.31 1.2 -649 Spiral 4 FCU-1175 84/-22 547.0 552.7 4.8 0.29 0.5 -718 Spiral 4 including 547.0 548.7 1.4 0.43 0.3 -717 Spiral 4 including 550.0 551.0 0.8 0.60 0.3 -718 Spiral 4 FCU-1175 84/-22 564.5 566.0 1.3 0.29 0.3 -724 Spiral 4 FCU-1175 84/-22 583.0 583.8 0.7 2.63 26.6 -731

