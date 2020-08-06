Menü Artikel
Warrior Gold Announces Participation in Virtual Investor Day

13:00 Uhr

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the Virtual Investor Day (“VID”) sponsored by Noble Capital Markets on August 11th and 12th featuring keynote speakers: Rick Rule, President & CEO, Sprott Holdings USA; Frank Holmes, CEO & CIO, U.S. Global Investors; and Niko Pronk, President & CEO, Noble Capital Markets to be held on August 11-12, 2020.

Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO of Warrior Gold, will be hosting a 30-minute interactive presentation on August 11 at 1:30 pm EST, which will be followed by a live Q&A. To participate, please register utilizing the link below:
https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=irincpr

About VID:

VID, hosted by FTMIG and IR.INC and sponsored by Noble Capital Markets, is a two-day, invitation only event which features nine different resource-focused public companies. VID is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To find out more about VID, please click the link:
https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=irincpr

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world’s highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Warrior Gold Inc.
+1 647 344-3433
dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com


