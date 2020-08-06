Fieldex Exploration Changes its Name to Fokus Mining Corporation - Update - Correction

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (FLX: TSXV) (F7E1: Frankfurt) ("Fieldex" or the "Company"), advises that its change of name news release from August 5, 2020 did not contain the correct CUSIP number of the Company following the effective date of the name change. As such, the Company confirms that the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers following the effective date of the name change will be 344204102/CA3442041024, respectively.
As disclosed in the Company's news release of August 5, 2020, in connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders.
About Fokus Mining
Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.
