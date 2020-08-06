Fieldex Exploration Inc. Changes its Name to Fokus Mining Corp. - Update - Correction

CNW ROUYN-NORANDA, Aug. 6, 2020 -



As disclosed in the Company's news release of August 5, 2020, in connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders.





About Fokus Mining



Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.



SOURCE







Contact



Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer

147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8

Tel.: (819) 762-0609

Fax: (819) 762-0097

thibautsegeral@gmail.com

www.fokusmining.com

ROUYN-NORANDA, Aug. 6, 2020 - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (FLX: TSXV) (F7E1: Frankfurt) ("Fieldex" or the "Company"), advises that its change of name news release from August 5, 2020 did not contain the correct CUSIP number of the Company following the effective date of the name change. As such, the Company confirms that the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers following the effective date of the name change will be 344204102/CA3442041024, respectivelyAs disclosed in the Company's news release of August 5, 2020, in connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders.Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc. Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8Tel.: (819) 762-0609Fax: (819) 762-0097thibautsegeral@gmail.comwww.fokusmining.com