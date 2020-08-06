Menü Artikel
Fieldex Exploration Inc. Changes its Name to Fokus Mining Corp. - Update - Correction

06.08.2020  |  CNW
ROUYN-NORANDA, Aug. 6, 2020 - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (FLX: TSXV) (F7E1: Frankfurt) ("Fieldex" or the "Company"), advises that its change of name news release from August 5, 2020 did not contain the correct CUSIP number of the Company following the effective date of the name change. As such, the Company confirms that the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers following the effective date of the name change will be 344204102/CA3442041024, respectively

As disclosed in the Company's news release of August 5, 2020, in connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders.


About Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.



Contact

Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer
147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8
Tel.: (819) 762-0609
Fax: (819) 762-0097
thibautsegeral@gmail.com
www.fokusmining.com
Fokus Mining Corp.

Fokus Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA3442041024
www.fokusmining.com
