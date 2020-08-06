Gold Rush Cariboo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, August 6, 2020 - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV: GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 39,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.015 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $585,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy accounts payable and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Conan Taylor

President

1-877-497-0528

We Seek Safe Harbour

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61255