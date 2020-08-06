Metalla Completes Conversion and Drawdown under Debt Facility with Beedie Capital and Announces Warrant Expiry Acceleration

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2020 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced conversion of $6M of principal amount outstanding under the Company's amended and restated convertible loan facility (the "Loan Facility") with Beedie Capital ("Beedie"). As a result of the conversion, Beedie was issued 1,079,136 common shares of Metalla in satisfaction of the $6M principal amount outstanding. The Company also announces that it has been advanced an additional $5M under the Loan Facility, as previously disclosed by the Company in a news release dated July 29, 2020.

The Company is also announcing today that it is electing to accelerate the expiry of certain outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at an adjusted price of $4.68 per post-consolidated? Common Share and broker warrants exercisable at an adjusted price of $3.12 per Common Share?(collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a brokered private placement of the Company that ?closed in two tranches on December 21, 2018 and January 4, 2019. ?

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares is greater than the adjusted price of CAD$6.00 per Common Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days ?at any time after the issue date (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company may accelerate the ?expiry date of the Warrants by providing written notice, or by way of news release in lieu of ?written notice, to the holders of such Warrants such that the Warrant will expire on the 30th day ?following the date of notice thereof given to the holder (the "Expiry Date").? The Company confirms that prior to the date hereof, an Acceleration Trigger has occurred. In ?accordance with the terms of the Warrants, the Company hereby provides notice to the holders ?of Warrants that the Acceleration Trigger has occurred and that the Company is exercising its ?right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants. Accordingly, the Expiry Date is now set for 4:00 ?p.m. (Vancouver Time) on September 4, 2020, being the 30th day following the date of this news ?release. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.?

As of July 31, 2020, 507,186 Warrants (including 19,718 broker warrants) to ?purchase Common Shares have yet to be exercised. Accordingly, if all of the ?outstanding Warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total approximately ??$2,342,870. The proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will be primarily used by the Company to ?continue to execute on its growth strategy, as well as for general corporate and working capital ?purposes.?

Holders may exercise the Warrants before the Expiry Date by observing the process as set out ?in the Warrant certificates. The contact information for the exercise of the Warrants is Kim Casswell the Corporate Secretary at Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., Suite 501, 543 Granville Street, ?Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1X8 and can be reached at info@metallaroyalty.com. ?

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

