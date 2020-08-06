Gitennes Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, August 6, 2020 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) announces that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to accommodate investor demand and has closed an initial tranche of the Private Placement (see news release dated June 29, 2020).

The upsized Private Placement has been increased to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,398,760 through the sale of up to 9,387,500 units at the price of $0.08 per unit (each, a "Unit"), and up to 5,888,727 flow-through units at the price of $0.11 per unit (each, a "Flow-Through Unit").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of twenty four (24) months from the date of issuance. Each Flow-Through Unit is comprised of one flow-through Common Share and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant with each full warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional non-flow-through Common Share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of twenty four (24) months from the date of issuance.

The initial tranche of the Private Placement was comprised of 6,087,500 Units and 2,181,000 Flow-Through Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $726,910, a portion of which closed in escrow. The final tranche of the Private Placement is expected to close on or before August 10, 2020.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on all or a portion of the Private Placement consisting of a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised by each finder and finder's warrants equal to 8% of the corresponding number of Units and Flow-Through Units issued. Net proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used to fund exploration and for general and administrative expenses.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirement.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has the high grade gold Snowbird exploration property in British Columbia, a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru and recently announced agreements to acquire three gold properties in Quebec.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com

Gitennes Exploration Inc.

"Ken Booth"

Ken Booth

President

For further information, please contact: Ken Booth

Phone: 604-682-7970

Email: info@gitennes.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

