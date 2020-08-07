VIOR Amends Its Stock Option Plan

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) (the "Corporation" or "Vior") announces an amendment to its Stock Option Plan. In light of the applicable rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the number of issued and outstanding shares, the Corporation has decided to increase its number of reserved shares to be issued in accordance with the Stock Option Plan to 5,775,900 shares, representing about 10% of the current number of issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. This amendment to the Stock Option Plan was adopted by the board of directors of the Corporation.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

