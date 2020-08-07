Western Copper and Gold Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2020 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec), and a corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

Western has filed this Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities (as defined below) at this time.

When made final or effective, the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement will allow Western to undertake offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts and units (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of CAD$50,000,000 from time to time during the 25-month period that the final short form base shelf prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to be filed with applicable securities regulators.

A copy of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus, and copies of the final short form base shelf prospectus and any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained by request to the Corporate Secretary of Western Copper and Gold: 15th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4H1, Canada (TEL: 1-888-966-9995), or to info@westerncopperandgold.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The Registration Statement filed with the SEC has not yet become effective. No Securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement become effective. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells

President and CEO

Western Copper and Gold Corp.

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corp.