Blackrock Gold Appoints Daniel Vickerman to Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 7, 2020 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Daniel Vickerman has been appointed to serve as an Independent Director on the Company's Board.

Mr. Vickerman is a seasoned institutional sales and corporate finance professional with 25 years of experience in the financial industry and formerly, Managing Director, Head of UK of Beacon Securities UK and former Managing Director, Head of UK for Edgecrest Capital. Prior to joining Edgecrest Capital UK, Mr. Vickerman was Managing Director, Co-Head of Canadian Equity Sales UK at Canaccord Genuity Corp. Mr. Vickerman also formerly worked at Thomas Weisel Partners Group Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President. Daniel spent over 4 years at a London based Alternative asset manager with over $400 million AUM, trading commodities and FX. Mr. Vickerman has extensive experience working with mineral exploration and development companies, raising over $1billion for private and listed companies.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts, Economics from the University of Western Ontario and currently serves as an Independent Director of Discovery Metals Corp.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO commented, "Blackrock is at a turning point and as a company grows, so too do the responsibilities of a board. We are delighted to attract someone of Dan’s caliber to our team at this juncture. His connections to capital and within industry are undeniable and we look forward to his contribution as he joins us on this journey."

Further to the appointment, BRC has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Vickerman. The options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, may be exercised at a price of $1.33 per share for a term of 5 years.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

