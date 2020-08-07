Firestone Appoints New Director

Toronto, August 7, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Firestone Ventures Inc. (TSXV: FV) (FSE: F5V) ("Firestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective immediately, it has appointed Dr. Scott Morrison to the board of directors (the "Board"). Dr. Morrison was invited to join as a director after the Board accepted the resignation of Mr. John Kowalchuk, P.Geo. Mr. Kowalchuk has served as director since September 2005 and the Board sincerely thanks John for his dedicated and diligent long service to the Company. John will continue to serve Firestone as a Technical Advisor.

Dr. Morrison is a Professional Engineer with a BSc. in Geology and a Ph.D in Metallurgy. He has served as a senior executive and/or board member for numerous private and public international mining and metal processing companies. Dr. Morrison currently serves as Director of AK ALTYNALMAS, Kazakhstan, a leading gold producer in Kazakhstan and ZINC OXIDE LLC, Dickson, Tennessee, USA, the largest US producer of various grades of zinc oxide used in the automotive industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to our Board," Dr. Barron said. "He has served as lead director for several successful companies and brings to Firestone a wealth of experience in coaching and advising managements in the areas of mergers & acquisitions, shareholder value creation, leadership, governance and banking relations."

* * *

About Firestone

Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. The Company is currently permitted to advance exploration on its Torlon project in Guatemala, should conditions become more favourable to resume operations. In the meantime, Management continues to review other potential prospects as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone, to expand their asset base.

Information on Firestone is available at www.firestoneventures.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Barron

President and CEO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 583-1430

E: info@firestoneventures.com

Donna McLean

CFO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 417-8349

E: donna@firestoneventures.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Firestone. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Firestone's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Firestone or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Firestone, Firestone provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Firestone's company's objectives, goals, or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in Firestone's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Firestone believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Firestone disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61288