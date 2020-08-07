Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. Reminds Shareholders to Vote and addresses dissident's recent uninformed accusations

Vancouver, August 7, 2020 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (the "Company" or "Happy Creek") would like to remind shareholders to vote their shares for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company being held on August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

Voting Deadline

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The voting deadline is 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the deadline to ensure their votes are received in a timely manner. The Management's meeting materials provide more information on the matters to come before the Meeting and instructions on how to vote. These materials can be found on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Virtual Meeting and Dial-In Instructions

To ensure the safety of the Company's Shareholders amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no physical location for the Meeting. The Meeting will be deemed to be held at the Company's head office located at Suite 460 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; however, the Meeting will be held in virtual only format, which will be conducted via telephone conference. Registered Shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting by calling 877-407-2991 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 201-389-0925 (international).

Recommendations of the Board of Directors and Management

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and Management unanimously recommend that the Shareholders vote FOR the resolutions to be before the Shareholders at the Meeting. Happy Creek is making positive progress and now is not the time for change. The self-interested dissident group has tried to disrupt this growth and, based on their most recent lack of understanding, has announced they will be rescinding their efforts, blaming the Company's Management for their failures.

These baseless accusations simply reinforce the dissident's lack of knowledge as they wrongfully accuse the Board and Management of impeding them by not including the dissident nominees in the Management Information Circular and proxy materials. To clarify, the Company has no obligation to include dissident nominees in the Management Information Circular. It would not be in the Shareholders interests to include dissident nominees that have not been properly reviewed and assessed as is required for all nominees. The Company also notes that it is standard practice for dissidents to provide their own proxy materials for Shareholders.

The Board and Management are committed to ensuring the best interests of all Shareholders are considered and welcome discussion. The Company continues to receive support from the Shareholders despite the dissidents' unwarranted actions and the Board and Management wish to thank the Shareholders for their trust in us.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Blann, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 662-8310

Email: dblann@happycreekminerals.com

Walter Segsworth, Executive Chair

Email: wsegsworth@happycreekminerals.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

