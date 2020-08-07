Golden Share Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

Toronto, August 7, 2020 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM") held on August 7, 2020 in Markham, Ontario.

A total of 15.79 million common shares, representing approximately 40.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Golden Share shareholders voted strongly in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, with over 99.31% of the votes being cast in favour of each of the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors, the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan, grant of royalties and the election of each of Zhen Huang, Wes Roberts, David Graham and Nick Zeng as directors for the ensuing year.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

