Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 - Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ASR) and (ASX: AQG) plans to release its second quarter 2020 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Friday, August 14, 2020 (North America).

Rod Antal, Alacer's President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20200814.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada 1-800-423-528 for Australia 0808-101-2791 for United Kingdom 800-930-470 for Hong Kong 800-101-2425 for Singapore 1-604-638-5340 for International "Alacer Gold Call" Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until November 13, 2020 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer's website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Friday, September 25, 2020 by using passcode 4817# and calling:

1-855-669-9658 for U.S. and Canada 800-984-354 for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer's website and on www.SEDAR.com.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow, and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Corporation also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade.

