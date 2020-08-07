Benz Mining Corp. Corporate Update

Vancouver, August 7, 2020 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz"), announces that Mr. Miloje Vicentijevic has resigned from his role as non-executive director for personal reasons, effective immediately.

As previously advised, in line with the Company's application to list on the Australian Stock Exchange, additional appointments to the board and management will be made, with further details to be released shortly.

The Company also wishes to advise that preparation for its first phase exploration program on the high grade Eastmain gold mine project in Quebec continues with an aggressive 6,000m drill campaign scheduled to commence shortly.

Miloje Vicentijevic, outgoing Director and former CEO commented, "We started Benz with an aim for all of its shareholders to share in the wealth generation of our industry. Although my tenure has come to an end, I rest assured the Company and its shareholders are in a very strong position. I wish all the very best to everyone invested and involved and I look forward to the new group continuing the legacy of Benz."

Mathew O'Hara, Interim CEO, commented, "On behalf of our board and shareholders I want to thank Miloje for his commitment to Benz over such a long period of time and in particular his role in the acquisition of the high grade Eastmain gold mine project in Quebec. The board wish him well in his future endeavours."

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together a veteran team of engineers, geophysicists, geologists, and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favorable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.



Mathew O'Hara, Interim CEO

For more information please contact

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: 416.953.4244

Email: info@benzmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61304