Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. Extends Warrants

Vancouver - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company) announces that it has extended the term of 4,886,528 warrants until 3 August 2021. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.15.

