Desert Mountain Energy Strengthens its Management Team with New Additions

Vancouver, August 10, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) is pleased to announce that Mr. Don Mosher has accepted a position as Vice-President of Capital Markets and as a Director of the Company. He replaces Ben Catalano on the Board, who has resigned as a director after 12 years of service to the Company to pursue other personal endeavors. In addition, Ms. Jenaya Rohlfing has accepted a position to serve as a Director, filling the vacancy which currently exists on the Board. We thank Ben for his dedicated work as a director of the Company over many years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Don Mosher has 35 years of experience in corporate finance, business development, management and marketing. He has served on boards and management teams of many publicly traded companies, advising companies on marketing, financing and corporate strategies. He has extensive experience in the resource sector, having been associated with a number of junior resource companies across the mineral spectrum and in oil & gas. Most recently, Mr. Mosher was a Director and Vice-President of Capital Markets for Hempco Foods and Fibers ("Hempco") where he was instrumental in negotiations resulting in the recently completed merger between Hempco and Aurora Cannabis Inc. Mr. Mosher's capital markets and financial experience will provide the Company with additional leadership in this strategic arena as the Company advances its development and potential production plans.

Jenaya Rohlfing is a Petroleum Engineer who has exhibited exceptional technical, leadership and organizational skills in all facets of drilling operations for oil & gas over the past 13 years in various management positions with ConocoPhillips. Working in diverse locations in North America including the Bakken, Alaska and the Rockies, she has served as Drilling Engineering Supervisor in the Bakken, Global Wells Planning Coordinator and currently as Drilling Engineering Supervisor for ConocoPhillips' Kuparuk, Alaska program. Her leadership led to performance improvement for developing & application of new drilling practices, resulting in reduced drilling time and well cost savings of as much as 45%, whilst leading the Health Safety Environment program and maintaining a commitment to Zero Incident Safety culture.

Like Dr. Jim Cronoble, Ms. Rohlfing obtained her B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. She is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and currently serves as Treasurer and Director at Large of the distinguished American Association of Drilling Engineers, (National Board).

With the addition of these highly-qualified professionals to our management team, as well as the previously announced addition of Dr. Jim Cronoble, who has accepted a position as Vice-President of Exploration and replaced Irwin Olian on the Board following his recent retirement, The Company is now positioned to transition from exploration to helium development and productions. Mr. Cronoble's qualifications, experience in exploration and production coupled with Ms. Rohlfing's technical and advisory skills provide the Company with additional perspectives to bring the Company to the forefront of helium production. Ms. Rohlfing is the daughter of Robert Rohlfing, Chairman and she resides in Alaska.

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

robert@desertmountainenergy.com

