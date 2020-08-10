Talisker Initiates Underground Dewatering at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that an underground dewatering and rehabilitation program has been initiated at the Company's wholly owned Bralorne Gold Project located in south central British Columbia. This program is being assisted by JDS Energy and Mining Ltd. ("JDS") who has responsibility for underground condition assessment, safety and geotechnical considerations, Weymark Consulting Ltd., mine engineering and project management support and Integrated Sustainability Consultants Ltd. who have supported the operation of the advanced micro-filtration water treatment system at the site. Location of the 8 Level and proximity to targeted potential vein zones is shown on the attached maps and sections.

Preliminary dewatering and treatment of water from the 8 level occurred from late April until late June of this year. Water levels are now being maintained to provide safe and ready access for underground exploration crews to the full 8 level up to the historic Crown Shaft. Under the direction of JDS, the condition of underground workings of both the BK and 8 level were assessed and found to be in good condition.

The current dewatering program includes dewatering and treating of mine water from below the 8 level of the Bralorne Mine underground before discharge. This is made possible through the use of an advanced micro-filtration Pall Water Treatment System in-place at the Bralorne Gold Project. The Pall Water Treatment System has a primary function of removing low levels of naturally occurring arsenic from mine water prior to discharge, under BC Environmental Management Act Permit #14480, to Cadwallader Creek. The Pall Water Treatment System has been operational at Bralorne since 2017 and is effective at ensuring all discharges of mine water from the site meet stringent BC water quality standards.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker stated, "The beginning of the dewatering program and access to the 8 level provide the ability for the Company to accelerate our exploration timeline by gaining access to areas very close to our modelled vein targets. We are greatly encouraged by the good condition of the underground levels and will be working with contractors to implement the correct procedures to ensure a safe working environment."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 322 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

