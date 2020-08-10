Seismic Survey Initiated at Pacton's Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, August 10, 2020 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that a seismic survey will be conducted at its Red Lake Gold project in Ontario. The 2D seismic test survey has been designed and will be conducted by Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX-V) in order to define extensions of mineralized structures to support exploration and resource expansion at its Madsen Mine, scheduled to commence production this year. Madsen is adjacent to Pacton's property, and the survey will include 13 km of seismic line data over Pacton's claims. The resulting data will further define structural controls on the Red Lake Property, which are proximal to the Madsen project. Of note, the seismic lines on Pacton's project closely overlap several high priority exploration areas identified using AI technology, and the data will enhance the targeting in those regions. Permits have been received for the survey, and crews will mobilize in August.

Survey Highlights

13 km of seismic line data over Pacton's Red Lake property, targeting the extension of mineralized structures to support exploration at Pure Gold's adjacent Madsen mine project.

Greater definition of high priority, AI generated exploration targets.

Line cutting associated with the survey will increase property access.

Dale Ginn, Executive Chairman for Pacton Gold, commented, "We are pleased to be working with our neighbours at Pure Gold as they near production at their Madsen gold mine. The timing of the Pure Gold survey is particularly useful for Pacton. We are entering the final stages of drill targeting at our adjacent Red Lake exploration project, and the survey data will be of significant value in prioritizing our targets."

Figure 1. Pacton Red Lake property with seismic survey lines in relation to magnetic and AI targets.

