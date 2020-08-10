San Marco Expands Land Position at Flagship Buck Property, B.C.

Vancouver, August 10, 2020 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its tenure holdings at its 100% optioned gold-silver-zinc Buck property in north-central B.C.

Highlights of the tenure acquisition include:

The addition of five new mineral claims totalling 7,245 hectares.

The Company's land position in the area has increased by 33%, for a total of 22,204 hectares.

The new ground includes mapped mineralization by previous explorers, and thus will be followed up by the Company's geologists.

The new claims will become subject to the Company's property option agreement with Richard Billingsley and his wife, Gaye Richards, which in 2019 granted the Company the option to acquire the Buck property.

The strategic mineral tenure staking at the Buck property can be seen in Figure 1.

San Marco's CEO, Bob Willis, commented "We are pleased to acquire additional ground at Buck. This expanded land position, contiguous to our current land holdings, will allow us to explore additional targets in the area. The mineralized surface footprint at Buck continues to expand, as such our new ground allows for continued definition of exploration targets within land we control".

San Marco wishes to correct a statement in the Company's news release dated August 6, 2020. In the first paragraph, it should read "The property is 170 km northwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Gold Project (9.5 million ounces of Au, Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource; see Artemis Gold Inc.'s June 9th, 2020, news release - such resources are not indicative of resources on the Buck property)." The Company inadvertently wrote "such resources are not indicative of the mineralization on the Buck property". San Marco is seeing many Buck/Blackwater geological similarities.

The Company recently provided an exploration update at its Buck property (see news release dated August 6, 2020). Phase 2 drilling is expected to begin by late August.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc, and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region and includes many former and current operating mines. The Company's portfolio also includes several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

San Marco is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sanmarcocorp.com

Link to Figure:

http://sanmarcocorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Buck_TenureAcquisition_Aug10_NR_final.pdf

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander, M.Sc.

VP Technical Services

Nancy Curry

Corporate Communications

info@sanmarcocorp.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by San Marco's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Forward Looking Information

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the impact of exploration competition; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; imprecision in resource and reserve estimates; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities regulation, San Marco Resources Inc. (SMN) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

