Sky Gold Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, August 10, 2020 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of J.C. St-Amour to its Board of Directors.

Mr. St-Amour has over 20 years of mining industry experience in corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions. He has a master's degree in geology and is a Chartered Financial Analyst with strengths and expertise in capital markets, financial and investment analysis, asset valuation, due diligence, and managing financing and M&A transactions in the natural resource sector. During his career, J.C. has held various investment banking and senior management roles, including Director, Investment Banking and member of the Executive Committee with Fraser Mackenzie Limited; Vice President, Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital Inc.; Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer at Defiance Mining Corporation and Vice President, Corporate Development at Rio Narcea Gold Mines Ltd.

"Mr. St-Amour is a welcome addition to Sky's Board. With degrees in geology and a background in financing J.C. certainly brings valuable depth to the company." stated Mike England, CEO and Director of Sky Gold Corp.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. In addition to the Company's Newfoundland properties, the Company also owns the Evening Star property, located 12 km southeast of Hawthorne, NV, USA, which is prospective for gold mineralization and CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization.

