Infinite Ore Drills 3.7 Meters 3.38% Cu, 73.8 G/T Ag and 0.85 G/T Au at Fredart, Red Lake Mining District

VANCOUVER, August 10, 2020 - Infinite Ore Corp. ("ILI" or the "Company") (TSX:V:ILI) (OTCQB:ARXRF) is very pleased to announce the results of its 10 hole drill program on the Fredart property located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District of northeastern Ontario.

Highlights of the assay results include:

Hole FR-2020-08 - 20 m grading 0.85% Cu, 0.1% Zn, 19.7 g/t Ag, and 0.18 g/t Au, including 3.7 m grading 3.38% Cu, 0.39% Zn, 73.8 g/t Ag, and 0.85 g/t Au

Hole FR-2020-10 - 8.8 m grading 1.02 % Cu, 0.14% Zn, 32.8 g/t Ag, and 0.09 g/t Au

Hole FR 2020-01 - 5.3 m grading 1.04% Cu, 0.04% Zn, 18 g/t Ag, and 0.11 g/t Au

The Fredart property belongs to the Archean Birch-Uchi Sub-province and contains the VMS - fertile Confederation Lake assemblage. The drilled prospect, Copperlode "A", occurs at the core of the property. The main zone is 400 m long, at least 200 m deep and trends E-NE. The mineralization contains sulphide minerals (pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite) closely associated with several subparallel horizons of chert-magnetite-amphibole iron formations intercalated with amphibolitized mafic flows and thinly bedded, intermediate to mafic tuffs.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "This is our first drill program on the property and we are very pleased not only to have intersected high-grade base metals values but also by the presence of gold and silver in the system. Given the proximity of our Eastern Vision properties to major gold discoveries, including Great Bear Resources and others in the Red Lake camp, we are very encouraged by their potential to host both VMS and gold systems. It significantly raises the prospects for expansion at Fredart and increases our confidence for the exploration prospects of the Company's broader Eastern Vision properties."

Figure 1 Drill Hole Locations

The following table summarizes significant results:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (wt.%) Zn (wt.%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) FR-2020-01 11.00 23.10 12.10 0.23 0.02 4.2 0.03 41.60 46.90 5.30 1.04 0.04 17.9 0.11 52.00 53.50 1.50 0.75 0.02 10.6 0.04 93.00 95.10 2.10 0.83 0.16 18.7 0.11 152.50 153.00 0.50 1.11 0.19 23.0 0.17 FR-2020-02 24.50 30.50 6.00 0.24 0.04 4.5 0.03 76.00 78.00 2.00 0.18 0.01 3.0 0.01 94.00 97.10 3.10 0.12 0.01 4.0 0.01 132.00 137.00 5.00 0.19 0.01 4.3 0.03 FR-2020-03 119.00 123.00 4.00 0.72 0.01 7.2 0.28 FR-2020-05 188.00 190.00 2.00 0.31 0.07 12.2 0.05 FR-2020-06 67.50 72.50 5.00 0.15 0.02 3.5 124.00 125.60 1.60 0.57 0.05 15.1 0.06 172.00 176.00 4.00 0.64 0.13 26.3 0.09 195.50 203.40 7.90 0.13 0.43 9.4 0.16 Incl. 196.50 198.40 1.90 0.16 1.39 22.1 0.59 FR-2020-07 36.50 58.40 21.90 0.28 0.03 6.7 Incl. 36.50 42.00 5.50 0.44 0.04 9.1 51.50 54.10 2.60 0.29 0.03 14.8 0.45 56.00 58.40 2.40 0.55 0.03 9.9 FR-2020-08 12.00 30.00 18.00 0.28 0.04 5.0 55.00 75.00 20.00 0.85 0.10 19.7 0.18 Incl. 63.50 67.20 3.70 3.38 0.39 73.8 0.85 94.60 103.20 8.60 0.54 0.13 24.6 128.20 130.50 2.30 0.83 0.07 31.3 0.14 FR-2010-09 54.00 59.20 5.20 0.25 0.03 3.5 0.04 84.00 93.50 9.50 0.28 0.03 6.1 0.04 122.00 127.00 5.00 0.32 0.04 7.2 0.03 229.90 234.60 4.70 0.25 0.19 18.9 0.05 FR-2020-10 143.60 161.00 17.40 0.57 0.09 19.7 0.06 Incl. 145.00 153.80 8.80 1.02 0.14 32.8 0.09

A total of 10 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,750 m of core material, were completed by Chibougamau Drilling on the Copperlode "A" prospect. The holes were collared in various locations to fill the gap left by previous historical drill holes, expand to the NE and SW on the VMS mineralized zones, test for gold mineralization, and refine the Company's 3D model (Figure 1)

The company has signed an option agreement with Pistol Bay Mining Inc to earn an 80% interest in the property. The Fredart property consists of 171 contiguous mineral claims and is located 61 km east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.

QA/QC protocol

Infinite Ore Corp. implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock samples collected from Fredart property drillcores. Core samples were usually taken at 1 m intervals commonly in mineralized and/or altered sections. A technician processed the samples by using a diamond saw to cut the core in half. One half is placed into a plastic sample bag and each sample was included in sturdy plastic bag, tagged and sealed under the supervision of a professional geologist. The sample bags were then put in rice pouches and kept securely in a storage shack before being then shipped by truck to the SGS laboratory facilities in Red Lake, Ontario. The protocol included the insertion at each 20 samples of an appropriate reference material, in this case a high certified Cu-Zn-Ag-Au standard (OREAS624), accompanied by blanks and duplicates, to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. Intercepts are reported as drilled and true widths have not yet been calculated. Gold values were analyzed by the Fire assay method (exploration grade, AAS), whereas other elements including Cu, Zn, Pb and Ag were determined using the 4 Acid Digest ICP method. The entire core material was transported to a secured core shack in Balmertown, northwestern Ontario.

Dr. Michel Boily, P.Geo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has designed and is managing the current drill program on behalf of Infinite Ore and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. The company's current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation mineral belt near Red Lake, Ont., as well as the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

