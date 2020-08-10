Santacruz Silver Reports Second Quarter 2020 Production Results

Vancouver, August 10, 2020 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports production in the second quarter of 2020 was 709,765 silver equivalent ounces, representing a 105% increase compared with Q2 2019 and a 27% decrease compared to Q1 2020. Both Q2 2020 and Q1 2020 production results include 100% of the Zimapan Mine's quarterly production whereas the Q2 2019 results do not include any production from the Zimapan Mine given Santacruz acquired its initial interest in PCG Mining, S.A. de C.V. on July 1, 2019 and did not complete the acquisition of the final 50% of PCG Mining until October 4, 2019 (see press releases dated July 2 and October 7, 2019).

The Company's Q2 2020 production was negatively impacted by the precautionary Covid-19 related suspension of operations at the Zimapan Mine (see press releases dated April 20 and May 13, 2020) where mill production was suspended for 42 days during the second quarter. As for Rosario, a greater percentage of personnel were believed to have a higher health risk resulting in a 40% decrease in the labor force - primarily the underground mining team.

Carlos Silva, CEO of Santacruz, stated, "Heading into the second quarter our focus was on increasing production at the Rosario and Zimapan mines to offset the suspension of production at Veta Grande. However, with the onset of Covid-19 our focus shifted to the health and wellbeing of our employees and we suspended mine and milling operations during the second quarter in accordance with Mexican government guidance." Mr. Silva continued; "During this operational downtime, we made adjustments in all areas, including milling and underground, which are helping improve our tonnage throughput at both mines as operations resumed. Consolidated production is now on track to return to Q1 2020 levels. With improved metals prices, most particularly silver, and production ramping up towards historic levels with improved efficiencies we are optimistic about our Q3 2020 results." Finally Mr. Silva commented; "It is important to note that Rosario mine production stopes have reached Level 6 where improved head grades are anticipated. As we continue moving forward, our health protocols will remain vigilant as we strive to protect our employees, their families and the wider communities throughout these times of COVID uncertainty."

2020 Second Quarter Consolidated Production Results

Summary of Production Results 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 116,799 168,495 57,944 Silver eqv. ounce production 709,765 967,635 346,023 Silver production (ounces) 216,034 296,767 107,582 Gold production (ounces) 57 130 258 Lead production (tonnes) 761 1,085 388 Zinc production (tonnes) 2,199 2,862 946 Copper production (tonnes) 308 438 - Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.) 248 241 264 Development (metres) 1,094 2,434 1,761



2020 Second Quarter Zimapán Mine Production Results

Summary of Production Results 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 106,725 139,903 - Silver eqv. ounce production 639,021 829,514 - Silver production (ounces) 181,836 245,344 - Silver head grade (g/t) 75 77 - Gold head grade (g/t) - - - Lead head grade (%/t) 0.72 0.73 - Zinc head grade (%/t) 2.55 2.41 - Copper head grade (%/t) 0.42 0.43 - Silver recovery (%) 70 71 - Gold production (ounces) - - - Lead production (tonnes) 692 913 - Zinc production (tonnes) 2,021 2,303 - Copper production (tonnes) 308 438 - Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 249 250 - Development (metres) 659 1,418 -

2020 Second Quarter Rosario Project Production Results

Summary of Production Results 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 10,074 17,497 20,789 Silver eqv. ounce production 70,744 73,251 141,410 Silver production (ounces) 34,198 29,324 47,717 Silver head grade (g/t) 113 63 74 Gold head grade (g/t) 0.25 0.22 0.28 Lead head grade (%/t) 0.77 0.36 0.44 Zinc head grade (%/t) 2.04 1.78 2.21 Copper head grade (%/t) - - - Silver recovery (%) 93 82 97 Gold production (ounces) 57 84 137 Lead production (tonnes) 70 52 87 Zinc production (tonnes) 178 231 405 Copper production (tonnes) - - - Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 247 169 235 Development (metres) 435 772 932

2020 Second Quarter Veta Grande Project Production Results

Summary of Production Results 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 Material Processed (tonnes milled) - 11,095 37,156 Silver eqv. ounce production - 64,870 204,613 Silver production (ounces) - 22,089 59,864 Silver head grade (g/t) - 86 101 Gold head grade (g/t) - 0.22 0.21 Lead head grade (%/t) - 1.15 1.11 Zinc head grade (%/t) - 2.07 2.12 Copper head grade (%/t) - - - Silver recovery (%) - 72 50 Gold production (ounces) - 47 120 Lead production (tonnes) - 120 301 Zinc production (tonnes) - 188 541 Copper production (tonnes) - - - Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) - 231 280 Development (metres) - 244 830



(1) Ag Eq has been calculated using the following metal prices:

Metal Prices 2020: Ag $17.85/oz, Au $1,480/oz, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.09/lb and Cu $2.80/lb.

Metal Prices 2019: Ag $15.25/oz, Au $1,281/oz, Pb $0.94/lb, Zn $1.20/lb and Cu $2.92/lb.

Qualified Persons

The scientific or technical information included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Van Phu Bui, P.Geo., consulting geologist, who is independent of the Company and is a qualified person, pursuant to the meaning of such terms in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company that currently owns and operates the Rosario Project. The Company also owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining is a private Mexican mining company that holds a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project and has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2020 under a mining lease agreement. On July 28, 2020 the Company announced that it had reached agreement with Minera Cedros, S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Cedros"), a wholly owned subsidiary of IndustriasPeñoles, S.A.B. de C.V., to acquire outright the Zimapan Mine for US$20.0 million (plus applicable IVA of US$3.2 million), subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the transaction which will constitute a "Fundamental Acquisition" pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.3.

The Company also has rights to two exploration properties, the Minillas property and Zacatecas properties as well as the Veta Grande Project where mining operations are currently suspended.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

Zimapan Mine

Production at the Zimapan Mine is not supported by a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability or any other independent economic study under NI 43-101. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with production operations at the Zimapan Mine. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis in accordance with NI 43-101.

Rosario Project

The decisions to commence production at the Rosario Mine, Cinco Estrellas Property and Membrillo Prospect were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, but rather on a more preliminary estimate of inferred mineral resources. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

Veta Grande Project

The decision to commence production at Veta Grande Project was not based on a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis in accordance with NI 43-101.

Forward looking information

