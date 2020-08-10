X-Terra Resources completes geochemical sampling program at the Grog target

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce that it has completed a soil sampling program over the Grog target, on the Grog property located in Restigouche county, New Brunswick.

Following the interpretation of field data, including the first phase of drill testing (see X-Terra press release dated May 5, 2020), a detailed ground IP geophysics survey will be commencing this week with the goal of further validating targets for a drill program planned for later in 2020.

To date, the Grog area has only been tested by three diamond drill holes totalling 600 metres drilled on one section. The gold bearing structure was intersected by hole GRG-20-012 with a result of 0.46 g/t over 31 metres. Geological interpretation and the geophysical signature of the Grog area identified targets which are parallel to the GRG-20-012 discovery. The exploration footprint of the Grog system corresponds to an area extending approximately 2 kilometres following an east-west trend.

The Grog system is located close of the Bathurst mining camp in the northern Appalachian Belt. X-Terra sees similarities with the Haile gold deposit currently in production by OceanaGold (TSX: OGC). The Haile gold mine deposit, located in South Carolina, presents many important similarities which can be used to better define an Appalachian type of gold deposit, and provides a geological model for an economic target in the Grog context.

Geological characteristics* Grog, New-Brunswick

(grass root exploration,

drilling stage) Haile, South Carolina

(producing mine) Part of a subduction zone-oceanic island arc complex. Transition from volcanism to shoal sedimentation. Mineralization mainly hosted in fine grain sediments. X X Long life asymmetrical folded structure of north-east orientation with sub-parallel faults and shear zones controlling mineralization. X X Different event of quartz and quartz-carbonate veins within stockworks and breccia. X X Alteration within mineralization: early massive silicification, later matrix filling with sericite and local K feldspar. Moderate pyrite: 1-10%

Peripheric alteration: Chlorite-calcite-epidote X X

Disclosure: This information is strictly for deposit model comparisons and does not imply the Company's property may host similar quantities of mineralization.



* Information used to illustrate the size and characteristics of the Haile deposit originates from: NI 43-101 Technical Report Haile Gold Mine Lancaster County, South Carolina, dated August 9, 2017. Report prepared for OceanaGold Corporation by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. A copy of which is available on OceanaGold Corporation' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Since the COVID pandemic began in March, we have been preparing to move the Grog project forward towards the second phase of drilling which will allow us to finally follow up on the initial discovery made earlier this year. The soil geochemistry and pending IP survey are concentrated to validate targets that have already been identified throughout our exhaustive compilation and our 3D magnetic modeling." stated Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra. "We are well positioned to enhance shareholder value with drill programs on the Grog property and Troilus East. We expect to publish the results of 478 chip samples from Troilus East samples results shortly."

The $35,000 grant recently received as part of the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program was used in part to execute this survey to further characterize the drill targets for the upcoming second phase of drilling.

In addition, part of the soil sampling also covered part of the Rim vein showing which is exposed for more than 200 metres, where X-Terra has obtained high grade gold results up to 1,205.06 g/t Au (see X-Terra press release dated December 5, 2018). Given this showing has never been drilled, the soil sampling results are intended to highlight a stockwork of parallel veins possibly related to a strike slip fault. It will make up part of the drill targeting initiatives set to commence along with the Grog drill program in September 2020. See image and table below.

Sample Au Au Au

g/t g/t >5.0 g/t MS

SAA Gravimetric Gravimetric

TMT-G5B TMT-G5C TMT-G5C 2001



207.61 2002 12.88 13.18

2003 65.26 60.45

2004



149.03 2005



32.95 2006



378.22 2007



4.53 2008



247.15 2009



33.56 2010



1,205.06 Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of average grades hosted on the

property.

Qualified Person

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra, a qualified person under National Instrument 43–101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Quality assurance/quality control.

X-Terra adheres to a strict quality assurance and quality control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the Techni-Lab (S.G.B. Abitibi Inc.) preparation facility in Ste-Germaine Boulé, QC. Rock samples were assayed for gold by standard fire assay on 30-gram fractions with atomic absorption (TMT-G5B) or gravimetric finish (TMT-G5C) at Techni-Lab (S.G.B. Abitibi Inc.). Samples with visible gold or above 5,000 ppb Au were further analyzed by metallic screen with fire assay (TMT-G5C). The exploration program is designed and the results are interpreted by qualified persons using a quality assurance/quality control program based on industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 24 samples.

Forward-Looking Statements

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

