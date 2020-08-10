AIML Resources Announces Appointment of CFO

Toronto, August 10, 2020 - AIML Resources Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (TSXV:AIML) announces the appointment of Mr. Victor Hugo as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company. Mr. Hugo replaces Mr. Glen Macdonald, who has served as CFO since November 2018. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Macdonald for fulfilling that role and to express its appreciation for his service.

Mr. Hugo currently works with Marrelli Support Services which provides CFO, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Hugo is a CPA, CMA and holds a Bachelors of Commerce with Honours specializing in accounting and cost and management accounting from Potchefstroom University in South Africa. Victor has served as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange companies. He has over 20 years' experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting and financial reporting.

