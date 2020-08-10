King Global Announces Appointment of CFO

Toronto, August 10, 2020 - King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV:KING) (OTC:MDLXF) (Frankfurt:5LM1) has appointed Mr. Victor Hugo, of Toronto, as chief financial officer of the Company, effective August 10, 2020.

Mr. Hugo currently works with Marrelli Support Services, which provides CFO, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Hugo is a CPA and CMA, and holds a bachelor of commerce with honours, specializing in accounting and cost and management accounting, from Potchefstroom University in South Africa. Mr. Hugo has served as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange companies. He has over 20 years experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting and financial reporting.

For further information, contact Mr. John Cook, President of King Global Ventures Inc. at: (416) 200-8073 and johncook@kos.net

