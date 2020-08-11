Makara to Begin 2,000 Meter Drill Program on August 17, 2020

VANCOUVER, August 11, 2020 - Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drill rigs and other equipment are being assembled for the Company's fully-funded 2000 meter reverse-circulation ("RC") drill program on the Rude Creek Gold Project ("Rude Creek" or the "Project") in the White Gold region of the Yukon, Canada.

Arrangements for site preparation and drilling by Midnight Sun Drilling Inc. are underway and an accredited laboratory has been engaged to assay drill samples.

The Rude Creek property hosts an orogenic gold occurrence that has strong geological similarities to Newmont's nearby Coffee Creek gold deposit. This year's fieldwork at Rude Creek will focus on the large NE prospect, consisting of a 1,000 m by 1,600 m gold-in-soil anomaly.

The RC drill program is expected to begin August 17, 2020 and the team will be setting up temporary camp on the property until they have completed approx. 20 holes that will range in depth between 100-150 meters each. To ensure the program is completed on time a night drilling shift may be added to the program, at the discretion of the drill company.

The focus of the drilling program will be to test the northwest trend identified by recent soil sampling. The northern end of this trend was initially drilled in 2019, returning 9.15 m of 1.42 g/t gold and 20 g/t silver (ROY-RC-19-09); however, the rest of the trend remains untested.

Jean Pautler, of JP Exploration Services Inc. and/or her associate Jo van Randen will be onsite to direct the drilling program. Geological logging of the RC chips will be done at their facility in Whitehorse. Grant Hendrickson, President and CEO of Makara Mining, and Bart Jaworski, CEO of Makara's JV partner, are working with Jean and Jo to ensure the best drill targets are selected. Jean will be closely inspecting the drill program near the conclusion and will update the Rude Creek NI 43-101 technical report for all work conducted at Rude Creek in 2020. Ms. Pautler is an experienced Yukon-based geologist with extensive experience within the White Gold region and the Dawson Range, including with the Rude Creek project.

Regional Development

Rude Creek is situated 12 kms southeast of the very large tonnage Casino copper-gold deposit, owned by Western Copper and Gold. This deposit is being seriously considered for large-scale development. Newmont's sizeable Coffee orogenic gold deposit is located 45 kms to the northwest of Rude Creek.

The Coffee Creek and Casino projects, together with the Rude Creek and other interesting gold projects in the area, are all contributing to the White Gold and Dawson Range gold belts becoming one of the most rapidly evolving regions of the Yukon. Plans for a ‘resource road' to connect these currently isolated projects is underway as part of the ‘Yukon Resource Gateway Project', funded jointly by the Government of Canada, Government of Yukon and the mining industry. Completion is scheduled for 2023. Rude Creek is proximal and well positioned alongside any future development of the ‘resource road' and the Coffee Creek and Casino projects.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Grant Hendrickson, P.Geo. and ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE: MAKA; FSE: MK0; OTC: MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C and holds an option over the Rude Creek Property located in the Yukon and the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

