Melkior Provides Update on Financing

Timmins, August 11, 2020 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that its $1 Million financing with Kirkland Lake Gold of 1,250,000 units at $0.80 per unit, previously announced on May 20, 2020 is proceeding. The company expects it to close within the next 10 days.

