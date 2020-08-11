Mining Commenced at Royalty-Linked Hidden Secret Deposit at Higginsville Gold Operations

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight Karora Resources Inc.'s (TSX: KRR) ("Karora") quarterly results press release yesterday that mining has commenced at the Hidden Secret deposit which is part of the Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") and located on tenements associated with the Dry Creek royalty ("Dry Creek").

The Dry Creek royalty tenements cover 3,366 hectares and are located 4km southeast of the HGO mill and include the following deposits with resource estimates under CIM standards: Hidden Secret, Mousehollow and Paleochannels.

Karora shared the following news relating to production from the Dry Creek tenements:

As originally announced on February 27, 2020, Karora drilling has extended mineralization at the Hidden Secret and Mousehollow projects. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the corporation began pre-stripping and mining at Hidden Secret which will provide a third source of mill feed from HGO for the Higginsville plant along with additional operational flexibility. Additional metallurgical test work has also been received confirming recoveries in excess of 90%.

Grade control drilling has also commenced at the Hidden Secret open pit, to be closely followed at Mousehollow. Mining of these pits is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2020 with all necessary approvals now in place. Both pits are within 10 km of the HGO treatment plant.

Karora referenced the following highly prospective ongoing exploration update for Dry Creek:

The Eundynie area which surrounds the Hidden Secret and Mousehollow pits has been identified as having significant exploration potential with particular interest around the old historic Eundynie mining centre located only 500m north of the planned pits. Last known mining at Eundynie occurred in 1915, with records showing multiple historic shafts, some extending to depths of up to 120m and grades as high as 210 g/t over approximately 0.9m. The exploration potential below these workings is yet to be tested and could provide an opportunity for additional high-grade mineralization. Drilling is planned for later in the year.

An updated mineral resource estimate for the Hidden Secret and Mousehollow projects is expected to be delivered in fourth quarter of 2020 as part of the planned update for the Australian operations.

The Dry Creek royalty rate is A$0.12 per gram of gold per dry metric tonne of royalty ore, which is defined as mineralised material mined from the applicable tenements which contains an average grade greater than 1 gram of gold per dry metric tonne and not classified as waste or low grade, and the royalty is adjusted monthly as follows:

Royalty rate per gram of gold = A$0.12 x (price of gold per gram at Perth Mint / A$14)

At the current gold price of A$2,850/ounce the current effective royalty rate is A$0.79/gram gold per tonne of ore treated (as at August 10, 2020). For example, for royalty ore mined at a grade of 2.0g/t the effective royalty rate would be A$1.58/tonne of ore treated. The Dry Creek royalty economics are approximately equivalent to those of a 0.85% net smelter return royalty (A$0.79/gram x 31.103 = A$24.42/troy ounce or 0.85% of A$2,850/ounce spot gold).

For additional information on the Dry Creek royalty acquisition, please refer to Vox's news release dated May 27, 2020, available at www.voxroyalty.com.

