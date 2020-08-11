Trillium Gold Mines Continues to Strengthen its Management Team with Mining Industry Expert

Vancouver, August 11, 2020 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Christina McCarthy has joined the Company as a senior advisor. The Company continues to strengthen its management team, and the addition of Ms. McCarthy to the group adds depth in the areas of corporate development, communications and geology.

Ms. McCarthy brings over 10 years of resource capital market experience combined with a technical background in geology to Trillium Gold Mines. Recently, Christina held the position of Director of Corporate Development for McEwen Mining for five years and subsequently joined New Oroperu Resources as Vice President Corporate Development. Ms. McCarthy's experience in capital markets, mining research and institutional investment banking, together with her technical understanding of geology and mineral exploration provide a very well-rounded background to contribute to the continued path of success of Trillium. Ms. McCarthy holds a B.A. degree in Geology/Earth Sciences from Brock University in Ontario, Canada.

Russell Starr, President and CEO states "I am pleased to welcome Christina McCarthy to Trillium Gold, and I strongly believe she will make a great contribution to the Company with her diverse background and skill sets in resource-based capital markets. Her experience and technical background are a great fit for our growing company while we continue to expand our shareholder base and evaluate both organic and external growth strategies."

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of the exploration, acquisition and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

