Brigadier Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, August 11, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") is pleased to announce that Mr. Garry Clark has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Clark is the Executive Director of the Ontario Prospectors Association ("OPA"). He has been a Director, Vice President or President of OPA since its formation in the early 1990's. Mr. Clark currently serves on the Ontario Minister of Energy, Mines and Northern Development, Mining Act Committee. He graduated with an HBSc (Geology) from Lakehead University, Thunder Bay. Mr. Clark brings to the Company extensive experience in managing large scale exploration and development programs internationally including Asia and North America. In addition to over 30 years of consulting experience, Mr. Clark has held geological positions with several mining companies and has served as a director of various publicly listed companies. Mr. Clark's appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Brigadier's President and CEO, Mr. Ranjeet Sundher, comments, "I'm very happy to welcome Mr. Clark to the Board of Directors. His exceptional background and breadth of experience in mining will be a great asset for Brigadier."

The Board of Directors of Brigadier is now comprised of Messrs. Ranjeet Sundher, Dillon Sharan, Garry Clark and Ms. Bev Funston.

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier Gold Ltd. was formed to leverage what we believe will be the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

www.brigadiergold.ca

Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer

corporate@brigadiergold.ca

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary

(604) 377-0403

