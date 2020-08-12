Artemis Announces Shareholder Approval for Private Placement of Subscription Receipts to Related Parties

All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2020 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ARTG) ("Artemis" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that the disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the non-brokered private placement of 23,095,600 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Related Party Offering") to certain insiders of the Company and their joint actors at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today (the "Disinterested Shareholder Approval").

Voting Results

Insider participation by certain insiders of the Company and their joint actors in the Related Party Offering was approved by 99.8% of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders.

Votes for % for Votes against % against 14,841,790 99.8% 25,860 0.2%

The Disinterested Shareholder Approval was obtained in connection with the Company's previously announced "bought deal" private placement ("Bought Deal Offering") and non-brokered private placement, which includes the Related Party Offering ("Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Bought Deal Offering, the "Offerings"), of an aggregate of 64,825,925 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $2.70 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") for no additional consideration upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions to the Offerings, including but not limited to receipt of the Disinterested Shareholder Approval with respect to the Related Party Offering . The Shares issuable in exchange for the Subscription Receipts are subject to a four-month statutory hold period expiring November 8, 2020. Further details regarding the Offerings can be found in the Company's news release dated July 7, 2020.

The proceeds from the Offerings will be used by the Company to fund the initial payment of $140 million required for the Company's acquisition of the Blackwater Gold Project in British Columbia (the "Project") from New Gold Inc. (the "Transaction") and for general corporate purposes. Closing of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of such nature. Both the Company and New Gold continue to progress well in respect of such closing conditions and anticipate closing of the Transaction to occur later this month. Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the Company's news release dated June 9, 2020.

The TSXV has conditionally approved the Offerings and the listing of the Shares issuable in exchange for the Subscription Receipts subject to certain conditions. Upon closing of the Transaction, and assuming no conversion of convertible securities from the time of this news release to the closing of the Transaction, the Company expects to have a total of 122,480,381 Shares issued and outstanding.

The securities offered under the Offerings have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

