Doubleview Gold Corp Commences Phase I Deep Drilling at Its Hat Gold rich Copper Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, August 12, 2020 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V:DBG, OTC PINK:DBLVF, FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce that the 2020 program of diamond drilling, Phase I, is under way at the wholly-owned Hat Property in northern British Columbia starting with targeting 1500m deep drill hole H035. The Hat is a porphyry-style gold and copper deposit that has been explored by technical surveys and more than 12,640 metres of drilling in 34 drill holes. Proven dimensions are 920 metres north-south and 650 metres east-west; depth exceeds 620 metres. Drill hole H034, the last hole of the 2019 program, entirely mineralized and intersected 612 metres with 0.58 g/t AuEq (0.42% CuEq) that included 235 metres with 1.04 g/t AuEq (0.76% CuEq).

The Hat Property is located in northwestern British Columbia at the north limit of the ever-expanding Golden Triangle District that has been the principal focus in recent years of most of B.C.'s mineral exploration expenditures and is host to several important mines, including Imperial Metals/Newcrest Red Chris, and Pretium's Brucejack, mines. In addition to Doubleview, Seabridge (Sulphurets), Teck (Galore Creek and Schaft Creek), Skeena (Eskay), GT (Saddle North), Tudor (Treaty Creek) and others have proven, or are exploring, significant deposits.

Doubleview's 2020 program is being operated in full compliance with Provincial and First Nations Covid- 19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of employees and nearby communities. Access to the Hat Camp will be strictly limited to essential personnel who have passed Covid screening.

The Phase 1 drilling will total 4000 metres and be directed to

further drilling of the Lisle Zone to expand the deep mineralization shown in hole H034 (see Figure 1). This area was highlighted by the deep-penetrating 3D induced polarization survey that was conducted in 2018.

initial drilling of Lisle-North where high grade gold and copper mineralized boulders are found in a swampy area that overlies a high chargeability geophysical Anomaly.

Lisle East area to test deposit further extension towards the east.

Details of Phase 2 drilling will be guided by the results from Phase 1.

Doubleview also announces that a third archaeological review of the Hat property that included shovel tests and other procedures has been completed without finding any areas of archaeological interest. A detailed report is being prepared and will be shared with interested parties.

The Company also reports that it has taken the necessary steps to begin metallurgical test work with particular attention to cobalt associated with the gold and copper values. These procedures will include work on recoveries of not only the principal metals but also silver and, possibly, palladium. More detailed metallurgical work will be required when resource estimates are being prepared.

Mr. Shirvani states that he is relieved that Hat property work is finally proceeding despite the many obstacles presented by the current pandemic and confirms that the Company is deeply appreciative of the advice and co-operation extended by the various personnel and contractors involved in getting to this starting point.

