Roscan Gold Drills 6.15gpt over 46.5m, Intersects Fresh Rock and Confirms Northern Extension of the Southern Mankouke Mineralization Trend

Toronto, August 12, 2020 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC PINK: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive diamond drill results (Figure 1) from an additional 20 holes totaling 3,788 meters (m) at its Mankouke South Target. DDMan-20-54 (Figure 1 and Figure 3) intersected 6.15 gpt over 46.5m from 118.5m, which has increased the width of the mineralized zone to 125m. Hole DDMan-20-61 intersected 2.76 gpt over 6m including 9.55 gpt over 1m in Fresh Rock and increases vertical depth of mineralization to 173m (Figure 3).

The Government Aeromagnetic Survey (SYSMIN), which covers both the Kandiole Project area (Figure 4) and the area of hole DDMan-20-59, indicates that the Southern Mankouke Mineralized Trend is faulted off to the West, and the continuation of the Northern Mineralization Trend is shown by DDMan-20-59.

Drilling Highlights:

Southern Mankouke - Diamond Drill Holes

6.15 gpt gold over 46.5m from drill hole DDMan-20-54 from 118.5m;

5.20 gpt gold over 41.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-57 from 38.5m; Including 52.6 gpt over 1.0m from 61.5m And 2.01 gpt gold over 25.0m from 7.5m



3.98 gpt gold over 68.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-56 from 7.5m;

4.89 gpt gold over 22.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-59 from 7.5m;

4.18 gpt gold over 17.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-52 from 133.5m; And 9.57 gpt gold over 7.0m from 157.5m



2.92 gpt gold over 18.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-50 from 114.5m;

2.76 gpt gold over 6.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-61 from 146.4m; Including 9.55 gpt over 1.0m from 151.4m



1.98 gpt gold over 47.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-48 from 6.5m.

Air Core Drilling

3.00 gpt gold over 20.0m from drill hole ACMan20-467 from 8.0m;

1.12 gpt gold over 36.0m from drill hole ACMan20-469 from 12.0m;

2.80 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole ACMan20-660 from 34.0m;

1.79 gpt gold over 20.0m from drill hole ACMan20-663 from 30.0m (End of Hole);

1.62 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole ACMan20-665 from 38.0m; (End of Hole).

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 4m internal dilution for drill holes at Mankouke South, and 2m internal dilution for regional drill holes, 4: No top-cut.

AC regional fence drilling tests termite mound anomalies. In the event that significant results are returned, first follow-up is generally more AC fence drilling along strike and if mineralization of significant grade is confirmed over a significant strike distance, follow-up is done with RC and / or DD drilling. These 314 AC holes aided us to establish 200m strike length at northern extension to date.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "These positive results demonstrate the extension of the Southern Mankouke mineralization to the North, based on the offset which the Geophysics identified in Figure 4. We have traced this new zone over 200 meters in strike length and continue to increase the foot print of the deposit. We are very excited to intersect gold in the fresh rock again and increase the depth of mineralization at Mankouke South. We remain focused on testing the full potential of our tenement package in order to yield more discoveries and expand on Mankouke South (Figure 2). Drilling in 2020 should unlock the potential of our highly prospective land package leading to more news flow in the coming weeks."





Figure 1: Plan View delineating the offset to the North and expansion to the West

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/61554_91fab06724668a21_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Cross Section depicting Depth and High Grade Continuity - DDMan-20-57

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/61554_91fab06724668a21_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross Section depicting the Extension to the West and Vertical Depth - DDMan-20-61

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/61554_91fab06724668a21_003full.jpg

Drill hole DDMan-20-54 intersected one of the highest gram meters to date at Southern Mankouke. This drill hole, when coupled with previously high-grade drill holes, shows the persistent high grade nature of the deposit.

Drill hole DDMan-20-61 indicates a westerly dip of the mineralized zone, intersected the fresh rock and increased the vertical depth of the mineralization. This hole identifies the potential of the deposit to the west and we will continue to drill to clearly understand the extents.

DDMan-20-59 confirms the offset to the northwest whereby the mineralization picks up again on the northern portion. Also, the rock texture north of the offset is similar to that of southern portion of Mankouke South.





Figure 4: Geophysics data showing the offset and major structure on Kandiole Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/61554_91fab06724668a21_004full.jpg

The gold mineralization at Mankouke South is associated with quartz veining (Figure 5 and Figure 6) and/or disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in brecciated, silicified and locally sheared greywackes and mudstones underlain by interbedded limestones and mudstones of the Kofi Formation. Mankouke South is located approximately 25km east of the Fekola mine (B2Gold Corp.).





Figure 5: Drill Core Photo DDMan-20-59 (Northern Extension) showing high grade sections mineralization style comparable to Mankouke South Zone DDMan-20-57 (Figure 6)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/61554_91fab06724668a21_005full.jpg





Figure 6: Drill Core Photo DDMan-20-57 (Mankouke South Target) showing broadly high grade sections similar to Hole DDMan-20-59 (Northern Extension)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/61554_91fab06724668a21_006full.jpg

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

The drilling contracts were awarded to Target Drilling SARL and Geodrill who both employ multi-purpose (AC/RC/DD) rig and AC rigs at the Kandiole Project. The AC drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets.

All diamond drill samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and transported by Bureau Veritas to their analytical facility in Abidjan, Ivory Coast for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au. Most the AC drilling was sent to SGS. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke South (August 11th, 2020)

Hole ID Section From To Interval (m) gpt Au DDMAN20-42 1376200 NSR DDMAN20-43 1376200 NSR DDMAN20-44 1375700 8 10 2 1.14 24 25 1 0.97 31 34 3 1.87 39 57 18 2.11 including 41 43 2 9.43 99 100 1 0.91 127 128 1 0.79 DDMAN20-45 1376200 NSR DDMAN20-46 1376400 NSR DDMAN20-47 1375700 30 31 1 0.61 46 61 15 1.05 103 130 27 1.36 146 152 6 3.47 157 165 8 0.96 DDMAN20-48 1376000 6.5 53.5 47 1.98 including 35.5 38.5 3 5.35 and 49.5 51.5 2 6.68 86.5 87.5 1 1.31 96.5 103.5 7 2.62 DDMAN20-49 1375650 NSR DDMAN20-50 1376000 28.5 35.5 7 1.5 47.5 48.5 1 0.8 65.5 70.5 5 0.85 82.5 88.5 6 1.06 114.5 132.5 18 2.92 including 119.5 121.5 2 19.8 142.5 145.5 3 2.64 155.5 156.5 1 0.51 DDMAN20-51 1375650 64 70 6 1.08 DDMAN20-52 1375950 25.5 30.5 5 1.46 50.5 51.5 1 0.65 63.5 64.5 1 0.76 69.5 79.5 10 4.03 including 76.5 79.5 3 10.4 93.5 99.4 5.9 0.55 104.4 116.5 12.1 1.78 133.5 150.5 17 4.18 including 141.5 145.5 4 9.14 157.5 164.5 7 9.57 including 161.5 164.5 3 15.6 170.5 171.5 1 0.66 DDMAN20-53 1375600 NSR DDMAN20-54 1375750 109.5 112.5 3 0.67 118.5 165 46.5 6.15 including 120 126.5 6.5 10.3 and 132.5 142.5 10 10.1 172.5 174 1.5 0.76 DDMAN20-55 1380550 NSR DDMAN20-56 1375850 7.5 75.5 68 3.98 including 27.5 42.5 15 8.1 and 64.5 66.5 2 14 DDMAN20-57 1375850 7.5 32.5 25 2.01 including 23.5 24.5 1 22.3 38.5 79.5 41 5.2 including 47.5 49.5 2 13.9 and 56.5 64.5 8 15.4 including 61.5 62.5 1 52.6 84.5 100.5 16 1.97 122.5 126.5 4 1.69 including 127.5 128.5 1 5.3 DDMAN20-58 1380900 NSR DDMAN20-59 1376390 7.5 29.5 22 4.89 including 18.5 23.5 5 9.07 and 27.5 29.5 2 9.17 DDMAN20-60 1380800 68.3 69.3 1 1.67 103.3 107.3 4 0.57 DDMAN20-61 1375750 117.5 124.5 7 1.19 146.4 152.4 6 2.76 including 151.4 152.4 1 9.55 175.4 176.4 1 0.54 185.4 187.4 2 1.13 198.4 199.4 1 0.52 218.4 226.4 8 0.96 ACMAN20-466 1376390 18 28 10 0.99 ACMAN20-467 1376390 8 28 20 3 ACMAN20-469 1376390 12 48 36 1.12 ACMAN20-470 1376390 6 14 8 0.74 34 38 4 0.77 48 50 2 0.5 ACMAN20-471 1376390 10 18 8 1.68 24 26 2 0.52 ACMAN20-472 1376390 10 16 6 0.98 24 26 2 0.65 ACMAN20-473 1376390 10 22 12 0.59 44 48 4 2.97 ACMAN20-647 1376300 14 20 6 0.59 30 32 2 0.76 ACMAN20-654 1376300 14 22 8 0.81 30 36 6 1.27 42 48 6 0.48 ACMAN20-655 1376300 18 32 14 0.76 36 44 8 0.65 ACMAN20-656 1376300 36 44 8 0.81 48 50 2 0.63 ACMAN20-657 1376300 18 20 2 0.55 ACMAN20-660 1376350 34 46 12 2.8 ACMAN20-661 1376350 20 28 8 3.06 32 34 2 0.58 ACMAN20-662 1376350 8 10 2 2.07 ACMAN20-663 1376350 14 16 2 0.61 30 50 20 1.79 ACMAN20-664 1376350 8 14 6 0.45 18 26 8 1.41 44 50 6 0.61 ACMAN20-665 1376350 22 24 2 0.59 38 50 12 1.62 ACMAN20-337 1377470 6 7 1 0.7 ACMAN20-355 1375860 18 20 2 0.86 ACMAN20-357 1375860 18 19 1 0.83 34 38 4 1.29 ACMAN20-415 1377080 24 28 4 1.75 ACMAN20-491 1377580 0 2 2 0.68

Table 2: Drillhole ID Mankouke South (August 11th, 2020)

Hole ID XPT YPT ZPT AZM DIP DDMAN20-42 262879 1376199 169 270 -50 DDMAN20-43 262781 1376200 168 270 -50 DDMAN20-44 262666 1375700 179 270 -50 DDMAN20-45 262831 1376200 168 270 -50 DDMAN20-46 262875 1376400 171 270 -50 DDMAN20-47 262720 1375698 179 270 -50 DDMAN20-48 262712 1376000 172 90 -50 DDMAN20-49 262720 1375650 175 270 -50 DDMAN20-50 262687 1376001 171 90 -63 DDMAN20-51 262674 1375649 173 270 -50 DDMAN20-52 262801 1375950 175 270 -50 DDMAN20-53 262722 1375599 173 270 -50 DDMAN20-54 262500 1375751 172 90 -50 DDMAN20-55 263360 1380550 161 90 -50 DDMAN20-56 262685 1375850 177 90 -50 DDMAN20-57 262625 1375850 178 90 -50 DDMAN20-58 263760 1380900 169 270 -50 DDMAN20-59 262456 1376389 178 270 -50 DDMAN20-60 263600 1380800 180 270 -50 DDMAN20-61 262455 1375750 172 90 -50

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng

Executive Vice President - Corporate Development

Tel: (416) 572-2295

Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca

Greg Isenor, P.Geo

Executive Vice-Chairman

Tel: (902) 902-221-2329

Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61554