Prospective drill targets on DIOS induced polarization survey on K2 WI-Target

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2020 - DIOS Exploration Inc. is pleased to report results from data processing of an Induced Polarization survey completed over a 3.2 km long by 700 m to 1.1 km large grid (200 m line spacing) to better define gold WI-Target soon to be drilled on its K2 gold project in Elmer Lake area, James Bay Eeyou-Istchee, Qu?bec.

The WI-Target is a non-outcropping 3.6 km long by 150-300 m large prospective conductor previously defined by Airborne geophysics. This conductor is west-southwest striking within felsic volcanics at the western margin of the Kali pluton.

Five (5) areas of IP anomalies were outlined at the margin of a significant altered and sheared corridor extending over 3 km long by 50 to 250 meters wide (poorly resistive). The anomalies are generally weakly chargeable, except for PP-2 which is stronger. The PP-1 anomaly is 600 m to 800 m long and is directly adjacent to east-northeast elongated glacial features characterized by (1) gold-in-soil anomalies (10 to 283 parts per billion gold); (2) sericite altered dacite glacial floats, with 1-2% pyrite-pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite & quartz stringers grading up to 6.72 grams per ton gold , 0.2 % Cu, 29 g/t silver. Such altered rocks are effectively weakly chargeable.

Then, one kilometer east of this PP-1, another weak 600 m long anomaly (PP-5) is coincidental with a deep VTEM conductor (and within the less resistive corridor) located just north of a tonalitic apophysis entering the volcanics towards west.

A sub-parallel 400 m long chargeable anomaly (PP-2) was also identified some 1 km west of, and in strike with, the Cinnamon gold showing (an east-west striking shear within tonalite with 1-2% pyrite that graded up to 10 g/t gold & 1.81 g/t Au). PP-2 is located south of the poorly resistive corridor in the volcanics (gabbro) and at the margin of the tonalite apophysis.

A pole-dipole configuration was used over 15.35 km-lines in this survey. The WI-Target conductor had been defined by Airborne Inductively Induced Polarization and ElectroMagnetics (INPUT) and Time Domain EM (VTEM). Dios received necessary approval from Cree Nation government to proceed with this work. This survey allows for more precise targeting of the WI-Target for upcoming fall drilling program. Drill permitting is underway as well as on Attila, 7 km east.

This press release was prepared by Harold Desbiens, Geo M.Sc., Vice-President of Dios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

