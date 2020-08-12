Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Prospective drill targets on DIOS induced polarization survey on K2 WI-Target

13:28 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2020 - DIOS Exploration Inc. is pleased to report results from data processing of an Induced Polarization survey completed over a 3.2 km long by 700 m to 1.1 km large grid (200 m line spacing) to better define gold WI-Target soon to be drilled on its K2 gold project in Elmer Lake area, James Bay Eeyou-Istchee, Qu?bec.

The WI-Target is a non-outcropping 3.6 km long by 150-300 m large prospective conductor previously defined by Airborne geophysics. This conductor is west-southwest striking within felsic volcanics at the western margin of the Kali pluton.

Five (5) areas of IP anomalies were outlined at the margin of a significant altered and sheared corridor extending over 3 km long by 50 to 250 meters wide (poorly resistive). The anomalies are generally weakly chargeable, except for PP-2 which is stronger. The PP-1 anomaly is 600 m to 800 m long and is directly adjacent to east-northeast elongated glacial features characterized by (1) gold-in-soil anomalies (10 to 283 parts per billion gold); (2) sericite altered dacite glacial floats, with 1-2% pyrite-pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite & quartz stringers grading up to 6.72 grams per ton gold , 0.2 % Cu, 29 g/t silver. Such altered rocks are effectively weakly chargeable.

Then, one kilometer east of this PP-1, another weak 600 m long anomaly (PP-5) is coincidental with a deep VTEM conductor (and within the less resistive corridor) located just north of a tonalitic apophysis entering the volcanics towards west.

A sub-parallel 400 m long chargeable anomaly (PP-2) was also identified some 1 km west of, and in strike with, the Cinnamon gold showing (an east-west striking shear within tonalite with 1-2% pyrite that graded up to 10 g/t gold & 1.81 g/t Au). PP-2 is located south of the poorly resistive corridor in the volcanics (gabbro) and at the margin of the tonalite apophysis.

A pole-dipole configuration was used over 15.35 km-lines in this survey. The WI-Target conductor had been defined by Airborne Inductively Induced Polarization and ElectroMagnetics (INPUT) and Time Domain EM (VTEM). Dios received necessary approval from Cree Nation government to proceed with this work. This survey allows for more precise targeting of the WI-Target for upcoming fall drilling program. Drill permitting is underway as well as on Attila, 7 km east.

This press release was prepared by Harold Desbiens, Geo M.Sc., Vice-President of Dios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-Jos? Girard, President, Geo M.Sc.
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel.: (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

DIOS Exploration Inc.

DIOS Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
729800
CA25455U1003
www.diosexplo.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap