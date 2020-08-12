Excelsior Mining Hires New General Manager and Provides Operations Update

Phoenix, August 12, 2020 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of Robert Winton as the new General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Gunnison Copper Project. In this role, Mr. Winton will be responsible for all facets of the mining operations at the Company's in-situ copper project in southern Arizona.

"We are very pleased that Robert Winton has joined our team; Excelsior will benefit from his proven track record of developing teams that exceed expectations, and in his ability as a senior mining executive to build a culture of personal empowerment and collaboration," said, President and CEO, Stephen Twyerould.

Excelling in the areas of strategic planning and leadership, Mr. Winton brings to Excelsior over 20 years of management experience within the mining industry. Filling the General Manager position made vacant by the appointment of Mr. Greg Duschek as Interim CFO (see Excelsior news release dated April 9 - Excelsior Provides Operations Update), Mr. Winton was most recently the General Manager and President of Nyrstar Clarksville, where he was responsible for the Clarksville Smelter, which is a 130 kiloton zinc refinery located in Tennessee. From 1997 to 2016, Mr. Winton enjoyed a diverse and accomplished career with Hudbay Minerals, a diversified mining company that produces copper, gold, silver and zinc from several operations throughout North and South America. Most notably, from 2014 to 2016, Mr. Winton was Vice-President of Hudbay Minerals, Manitoba Business Unit; in this role he was responsible for an autonomous base-metal business unit that comprised three underground mines, three mills, a zinc refinery, and over 1,400 employees. Mr. Winton is a registered Professional Engineer; he graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.

Operations Update

Despite continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is preparing for an eventual restart with a targeted sustained production rate of 25 million pounds of copper per year. Excelsior has recently begun injecting acid solution into a limited number of wells and then recovering solution from adjacent wells. The purpose of these activities is to test the modified (retro-fit) wells under small-scale operating conditions and to gain knowledge on the new "Push-Pull" operating procedures.

In 2019, Excelsior constructed three acid storage tanks with total capacity of 7500 tons of sulphuric acid; these acid tanks are mostly full, and this supply will be used to facilitate these operations. Excelsior estimates that the current supply of acid stored on site would last for several months, and the Company expects to be able to source additional acid on a short-term basis.

At this time, these small-scale activities are preferred by the Company as the health risks to the Company's workforce related to COVID-19 continue, and any significant interruption in the workforce could negatively impact larger operations. The Company has put in place various procedures to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19 on site as the Health and Safety of our employees remains Excelsior's primary concern.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and production company that owns the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is a low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project that is permitted to 125 million pounds per year of copper cathode production. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$ 807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$ 2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.

Excelsior's technical work on the Gunnison Copper Project is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President & CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about the Gunnison Copper Project can be found in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com entitled: "Gunnison Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study" dated effective December 17, 2016.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

