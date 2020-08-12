Delta Reports High Gold Grain Count in Till Sample at Delta-1, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Eight of 23 samples returned over 41 gold grains with pristine grains accounting for 78% to 99%.

One sample returned 457 gold grains per 10kg fraction with 95% of the grains being pristine.

KINGSTON, August 12, 2020 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or "The Company") (TSXV:DLTA) (OTC PINK:GOLHF)(Frankfurt:6G01) is pleased to announce results from a till sampling orientation survey at the Delta-1 Property, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold grains were recovered from every till sample of the survey with eight samples returning between 41 and 457 gold grains (on a normalized 10kg fraction-size sample). With pristine grains accounting for 78% to 99% of the total gold grains. The pristine character of the gold grains indicates that there has been very little transport and hence these samples are interpreted to be proximal to a bedrock source for the gold.

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows:

"These are exceptional till results considering the limited number of samples collected, suggesting a very proximal and rich bedrock source. Even more interesting, the glacial trend from this survey coupled with our 2019 drill campaign (approximately 1000 metres in 6 holes) point to the same source for gold mineralization. Delta will be returning to the Delta-1 property in September to follow up and to initiate a property-scale till survey."

The survey was carried-out to determine the effectiveness of till sampling to indicate bedrock sources of gold mineralization at the Delta-1 Project. A total of only 23 till samples were collected in the eastern part of the property to cover an area surrounding the Kasper, Matawin, and Eureka gold occurrences.

Till sample "G" was instrumental in determining the effectiveness of the method as it was collected 35 metres down-ice from the Kasper gold occurrence and was found to contain 209 gold grains /10kg with 99% of the grains being pristine.

Sample A-10, for which the bedrock source is not known, returned 457 gold grains /10kg with 95% of the grains being pristine (see attached photo). Sample A-10, is located at the apex of a dispersion glacial trail (illustrated on the attached map) that points to a 700m long target area along a fault zone trending 080º azimuth located approximately 200m northwest of Delta's 2019 drill program which intersected up to 0.73 g/t gold over 22.0m in a broad zone of altered rocks grading 0.20 g/t gold over 137m (see Delta press release February 26, 2020). .

The complete table of results is as follows (see also the attached map):

Sample Total Grains Recovered Grain Morphology % Pristine

Grains Grains / 10kg

fraction < 1mm Pristine Modified Reshaped Till-A 18 13 3 2 72% 11.54 Till-B 6 4 2 0 67% 5.65 Till-C 10 3 5 2 30% 5.96 Till-D 4 1 3 0 25% 3.95 Till-E 8 5 3 0 63% 4.01 Till-F 19 11 5 3 58% 9.32 Till-G 223 221 2 0 99% 209.30 Till-H 4 2 1 1 50% 3.48 A1 6 2 3 1 33% 4.74 A2 44 37 7 0 84% 36.11 A3 40 36 4 0 90% 23.80 A4 73 64 8 1 88% 45.72 A5 43 36 6 1 84% 26.61 A6 46 45 1 0 98% 41.08 A7 11 9 1 1 82% 7.50 A8 38 33 4 1 87% 32.36 A9 116 100 15 1 86% 76.67 A10 418 397 21 0 95% 457.02 A11 12 12 0 0 100% 13.59 A12 7 5 2 0 71% 8.09 A13 58 45 10 3 78% 50.26 A14 107 105 1 1 98% 97.12 A15 115 98 16 1 85% 116.88

Geology map of the eastern part of the Delta-1 property showing the dispersion trail of high gold grain counts leading to a fault zone that is subsidiary to the Shebandowan Shear Zone..

SEM backscatter image Photo of gold grains from sample A-10 showing the pristine morphology of the grains.

The Delta-1 property is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone which also hosts the low-grade - high-tonnage Moss Lake gold deposit (Wesdome; WDO:TSX), 50 km to the west.

Sampling and Analytical Protocol

Till Sample Sites were selected based on availability of material and ease of access. Sample acquisition was facilitated by Excavator acquiring the most effective till horizon at or near bedrock interface (down-ice basal lodgement horizon of the oldest till deposit). Sample size varied between 11.6 and 22.5 kg. Samples were collected in new plastic pails, sealed, and shipped for analysis.

Till samples were analyzed by IOS Services Geoscientifiques of Chicoutimi, Quebec using the fully automated scanning electron microscope counting protocol Advanced Recovery Technology for Gold (ARTGold), an exclusive technology for the recovery of gold grains in till. ARTPhot procedure includes sieving (<1mm), concentration with fluidized bed, manual sorting for gold grain >50 microns, automated optical sorting for 20-50 micron and SEM validation of the grains.

All gold grains were extracted from the till samples, confirmed with a chemical analysis of each grain, their sizes were measured and each grain was classified by image analysis as "pristine", "modified" or "reshaped" to estimate the distance the gold grains were transported from their original bedrock source with pristine grains being the closest from the bedrock source.

QA/QC of the gold grain analysis is performed on 10% of the samples by reanalyzing fluidized rejects of the samples.

Qualified Person

Andre C. Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. President and CEO of Delta Resources Limited is a Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release. Mr. Tessier has reviewed the drill core and the analytical results described herein.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the acquisition of high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada, exploring these projects with state-of-the-art methods, and potentially developing these projects into mines.

Delta is currently exploring its Eureka Gold Discovery in the Thunder Bay area (Delta-1) and its Delta-2 Gold-Polymetallic Property in the Chibougamau Mining District of Quebec.

Delta also owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in southeastern Quebec. On July 3rd, 2020, Delta announced the sale of the Bellechasse-Timmins project.

The Company continues to focus on building upon its strong portfolio of mineral exploration properties with a high potential for economic discoveries in Canada.

