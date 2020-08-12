Ascot Resources Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2020 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30,2020 (“Q2 2020”). For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



All amounts herein are reported in $000s of Canadian dollars (“C$”) unless otherwise specified.

Q2 2020 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

On April 15, 2020, the Company reported robust feasibility study results with after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 51% based on US $1400/oz gold price. The feasibility study was prepared in accordance with an NI 43-101 technical report for Ascot’s 100% owned Premier (“PGP”) and Red Mountain (“RMP”) gold projects and filed on SEDAR on May 22, 2020. The feasibility study outlines a low capital restart plan to feed the Premier mill at 2500 tonnes per day to produce approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 3.0 million ounces of silver over eight years;

On June 17, 2020, the Company closed its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Bought Deal”). A total of 29,412,000 common shares of the Company were sold under the Bought Deal at a price of C$0.85 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $25 million. The net proceeds of the Bought Deal will be used for the continued development of the Company's Premier Gold Project, including the purchase of long lead time equipment and for general working capital purposes;

The Company commenced its 2020 exploration program at PGP and RMP in early June. Exploration activities this season consist of prospecting, geophysics and drill testing of a variety of different exploration targets at PGP and RMP. The focus of the program is on four highly prospective exploration areas, the west of the Premier deposit (“Premier West”), Silver Hill, Lost Valley and Woodbine;

On July 29, 2020, the Company announced high gold grades in the first seven drill holes (1,930 metres) of the 2020 season. The drill site is strategically located at Premier West, potentially adding to existing resources outlined in the feasibility study;

Drilling has been completed at Premier West for now and has moved to higher elevations as weather conditions permitted. One drill is on the Day zone and the other is on the Silver Hill prospect. The Exploration team will sequence back to low elevation targets as weather conditions dictate later in the season.



Ascot’s President and CEO, Derek White commented, “The funds that we raised this year have allowed us to carry out our 2020 exploration program, further progress engineering and the preparation required for ordering important long-lead time equipment items for the Premier Mill. As we continue on our path towards production, we continue to communicate closely with our First Nation partners—the Nisga’a, and with the local communities of Stewart, BC and Hyder, Alaska that have been supporting us during this current exploration and drilling season while we follow the safety protocols put in place for Covid-19.

The Ascot team is working on a number of activities, including advancing the project financing, exploration drilling, the permit amendments and preconstruction engineering. I would like to invite our shareholders and interested stakeholders to listen to a Webinar that Ascot will be a part of on August 18, 2020, to learn more about the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance (“BCRMA”) and how we work together with our First Nation partners, the Province and Industry.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS – SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

The Company reported a net loss of $1,189 for Q2 2020 compared to $1,274 for Q2 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $4,673 for the first half of 2020 compared to $2,610 for the first half of 2019. The higher loss in the first half of 2020 is attributable to a combination of factors, including a $465 accounting loss related to fair value movements on the convertible note, a $551 foreign exchange loss and a $421 decrease in flow-through share premium due to lower exploration expenditures in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019. There was a $277 increase in stock-based compensation charges due to more stock options granted in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019, and a $140 increase in depreciation mainly due to depreciation of IDM assets acquired at the end of Q1 2019.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

In February 2020, the Company raised $10,253 through a private placement to fund its 2020 exploration program and other corporate expenditures. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company spent $514 on qualifying flow-through exploration expenditures. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had a balance of $4,510 required to be spent on flow-through expenditures prior to December 31, 2022. On June 17, 2020, the Company raised $25,000 through a Bought Deal by issuing 29,412,000 common shares at $0.85 per share. The net proceeds of the Bought Deal will be used for the continued development of PGP, including the purchase of long lead time equipment and for general working capital purposes. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of $15,148 and cash & cash equivalents balance of $31,197. The increase in cash & cash equivalents was due to the net proceeds of $9,518 from the private placement as well as the net proceeds of $23,328 from the Bought Deal. The Company has sufficient funding to meet its obligations for the next twelve months.

BC REGIONAL MINING ALLIANCE WEBINAR

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM | Pacific Time (US & Canada)

For those interested in investing or learning more about BC’s Golden Triangle, we invite you to join us for a summary of recent developments and activities happening in the region. During this session, you’ll learn why the rocks in this area are unique and so well suited to hosting mineral deposits. You’ll hear project highlights from four active companies working in the region, and you’ll come to appreciate the open and collaborative relationships that continue to grow between First Nations, the Province and Industry. We’ll also touch on the infrastructure in the region and discuss the permitting process.

https://www.bigmarker.com/Showkraft/BC-Regional-Mining-Alliance-Webinar

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

