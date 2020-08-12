(LIVE Webinar Today) Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK) to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference

August 12 2020 - Vancouver BC - Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK) (OTC:RRRLF) will be presenting LIVE today at 4:15 ET as part of TakeStock LIVE's weekly Mini Webinar Series.
Click here to Attend or Bookmark
CEO Grant Ewing will be presenting and addressing core initiatives, including:
-The Raney Gold Project is a large prospective gold property covering ~2,800 hectares located ~110 km southwest of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario
-A fully-funded, minimum 3,000 metre diamond drilling program (approximately 10 holes) is now planned in the coming weeks
-A drilling program completed earlier in the year (2,070 metres in nine diamond drill holes) to assess the potential of the mineralized gold system returned a highlight intercept of 28.0 g/t gold over 6.0 metres (see news release dated April 29, 2020); a primary drill target will be the down-dip extension of the previously reported high-grade zone in previously reported hole RN 20-06
-Strong Management and Geological team with a proven track record.
For further information, please contact Graham Farrell via email: graham.farrell@harboraccessllc.com
About TakeStock
Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.
For further in formation on the TakeStock series, please contact Mr. Raj Joshi raj@takestockab.com or 587-998-2262
Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!