Rockridge Resources Ltd. to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference

12.08.2020  |  The Newswire
August 12 2020 - Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK) (OTC:RRRLF) will be presenting LIVE today at 4:15 ET as part of TakeStock LIVE's weekly Mini Webinar Series.

Click here to Attend or Bookmark


CEO Grant Ewing will be presenting and addressing core initiatives, including:

-The Raney Gold Project is a large prospective gold property covering ~2,800 hectares located ~110 km southwest of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario

-A fully-funded, minimum 3,000 metre diamond drilling program (approximately 10 holes) is now planned in the coming weeks

-A drilling program completed earlier in the year (2,070 metres in nine diamond drill holes) to assess the potential of the mineralized gold system returned a highlight intercept of 28.0 g/t gold over 6.0 metres (see news release dated April 29, 2020); a primary drill target will be the down-dip extension of the previously reported high-grade zone in previously reported hole RN 20-06

-Strong Management and Geological team with a proven track record.


For further information, please contact Graham Farrell via email: graham.farrell@harboraccessllc.com


About TakeStock

Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.


For further in formation on the TakeStock series, please contact Mr. Raj Joshi raj@takestockab.com or 587-998-2262

