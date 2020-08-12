Rock Tech Progresses Permitting Work with Geochemical Testing and development of Surface Water and Ground Water Monitoring Programs at Georgia Lake

Vancouver, August 12, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Environmental Applications Group Inc. ("EAG") to conduct a screening level static geochemical characterization program and develop a surface water monitoring program at Rock Tech's 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.

The purpose of geochemical characterization program is to determine if geological materials tested to date, development and host rock types as well as ore samples and metallurgical tailings are potentially acid generating or metals leaching. Geochemical characterization of tailings is a mine closure plan requirement and will be a factor in remediation and management options at closure.

Additionally, Rock Tech has engaged EAG to develop a surface water monitoring program to be followed for the remainder of the baseline data collection, the closure plan surface water monitoring program and the monitoring program for the sewage environmental compliance approval. In developing the surface water monitoring program, EAG will review surface water baseline data collected by the Company to date, available streamflow data from government databases and consult and collaborate with the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks ("MECP").

"We are pleased with the progress being made on the permitting front as we move our Georgia Lake lithium project forward and are excited to increase our collaboration with EAG," said Simon Bodensteiner, Rock Tech's Chief Executive Officer. "The results of the geochemical program will provide an early indication of any risk associated with the metal leaching/acid rock drainage potential at Georgia Lake and provide valuable information for the management and mitigation of these materials should the need arise."

Furthermore, the Company has engaged Pichin Ltd. ("Pinchin") to develop a ground water monitoring and contingency plan. The ground water monitoring plan to be developed by Pinchin, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks ("MECP"), will form the basis of further studies to identify and characterize any potential impediments to beneficial use of ground water as a result of the presence of migration of contaminants.

