Ridgeline Minerals Commences Phase II Drill Program at the Selena Oxide Gold-Silver Project

Vancouver, August 12, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig to its Selena project located in White Pine County, Nevada (NV). The Phase II drill program (1,000m) will follow up on positive trenching and drilling results from the Phase I exploration program completed in the second quarter of 2020 (Figure 1.0). Drilling will target oxide gold-silver mineralization under shallow cover at the Chinchilla and Juniper targets (Figure 2.0).

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President and CEO commented, "Our technical team has done an incredible job advancing the Selena project over the past four months culminating in a successful Phase I exploration program. Both the Chinchilla and Juniper targets exhibit exceptional potential to host shallow, oxide gold-silver mineralization and we are excited to test both targets in our Phase II drill program."

Phase I Highlights:

Chinchilla Target

Reverse circulation (RC) hole SE20-002 intersected 9.1m @ 0.57 grams per tonne Gold (g/t Au), 7.03 grams per tonne Silver (g/t Ag) starting at 22.9m

RC hole SE20-004 intersected 4.6m @ 0.42 g/t Au, 53.7 g/t Ag starting at 16.8m

See Table 1.0 below for further information

Juniper Target

High-grade surface rock chip values up to 16.5 g/t Au, 461 g/t Ag and 5.4 g/t Au, 1,532 g/t Ag in jasperoid breccia within the Pilot Shale and Guilmette Limestone target horizons

Ridgeline team collected 91 surface rock chip samples throughout the Juniper target area with values ranging from 0.001 g/t Au and <0.2 g/t Ag to 16.5 g/t Au and 1,532 g/t Ag The average grade of all 91 samples taken across the Juniper target is 0.47 g/t Au and 45.9 g/t Ag



Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County NV, approximately 64 kilometers (km) north of the town of Ely, NV and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Mine. The 100% owned property comprises 26km² of highly prospective ground that has seen limited exploration activity over the past twenty years. The Ridgeline team has identified multiple prospective exploration targets across the project area with the high-priority Chinchilla and Juniper targets to be tested in August 2020.

Figure 1.0 - Selena Property plan view map showing Phase I exploration results





Table 1.0 - Chinchilla Phase I Drill Results

Drillhole From (ft.) To (ft.) Int: (ft.) Int: (m) Au g/t Ag g/t SE20-001 No Significant Values SE20-002 75 105 30 9.1 0.57 7.03 Incl: 75 90 15 4.6 0.86 12.17 SE20-003 80 95 15 4.6 0.33 120.93 SE20-004 0 20 20 6.1 0.28 19.75 and 55 70 15 4.6 0.42 53.7

To the extents known, true widths estimated at 80-90% of drilling intercept

Figure 2.0 - Schematic long section A-A' showing proposed Phase II drilling to test projection of gold-silver mineralization intersected during the Phase I exploration program

Phase II Drilling(In Progress)



Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for technical matters of this release.

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest/ICP+10ppb Hg by MS) and 35AR-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g AQR digestion/ICP-MS; 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. The Company's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 116 km² exploration portfolio across three projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

