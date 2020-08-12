Arizona Silver Exploration Moves Core Rig to the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Vancouver, August 12, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) has mobilized a core rig to our 100% owned Philadelphia property.

The Company has moved a core rig to the Philadelphia property. The current drilling program will consist of up to four core holes that will test continuity of the high-grade gold and silver zone on the west side of the Philadelphia vein system encountered in RC and core drilling previously and announced on November 13, 2019 http://arizonasilverexploration.com/home-page/arizona-silver-announces-new-high-grade-gold-silver-intercepts-in-mohave-county-arizona/ . The RC drilling completed earlier this year to test the down-dip of the vein structure encountered a very high-water flow, and only marginal grades in the samples recovered. The conclusion is we believe there is a feeder structure on the west end of the vein that accounts for the high gold grades and silver values and high beryllium values encountered there previously. The down-dip portion of the vein had very low silver and beryllium values suggesting we were moving away from the feeder structure which we believe to be closer to the west side of the vein.

Core drilling at the Ramsey project was suspended as a result of excessive fragmented rock, resulting in inconsistent core recovery and poor quality of the core. The decision was made to return with an RC rig, which has demonstrated better efficiency to drill the broken ground encountered, while getting good recovery and much better productivity. We are pleased the bottom of the core hole that was aborted demonstrated increased alteration (both hematite and silica). An increase in silica and carbonate veining in the core that was recovered, indicates the hole was approaching our target of stockwork and disseminated silver above the detachment fault structure. Returning with a RC rig will save costs and will more efficiently drill this target.

See company website http://arizonasilverexploration.com for updated images & increased land package on Philadelphia.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for supervising and reviewing the analytical procedures and results and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

