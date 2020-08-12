Excellon Resources Inc. Annual General Meeting Reminder

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (OTC:EXLLF) (FRA:E4X1) ("Excellon" or the "Company") will be hosting its 2020 Annual Meeting at its corporate offices at 10 King Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, the 13th day of August, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time).
Rather than attending in person, the Company strongly encourages Shareholders to attend the meeting virtually by registering here:
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kGP4HwHiP
About Excellon
Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.
Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.
