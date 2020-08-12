Treasury Metals Inc.'s Common Shares Temporarily Trade as TSRMD on OTCQX in United States, and Will Resume "TSRMF" Symbol Following 30-Day Period

TSX: TML

OTCQX: TSRMD

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 - Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) ("Treasury" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Company's trading symbol in the United States. As a result of the Company's three (3) for one (1) Common Share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), in effect prior to the opening of business on August 11, 2020, the Common Shares now trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "TSRMD", for 30 days before resuming the original "TSRMF" symbol.

Treasury's Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada continue to trade under the symbol "TML".

The Company received shareholder approval at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 5, 2020, to complete the Company's previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its Common Shares on the basis of three (3) Common Shares for one (1) Common Share. Common Shares began trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSX on August 11, 2020, under new CUSIP No. 894647825 (ISIN CA8946478259).

A letter of transmittal (the "Letter") with respect to the Consolidation was mailed to the Company's registered shareholders with the Company's management information circular dated June 29, 2020 (the "Circular"). All registered shareholders were required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed Letter to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent") in accordance with the instructions provided in the Letter. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for their post-Consolidation positions. The Transfer Agent will forward to each registered shareholder who has sent the properly completed Letter a new Common Share certificate representing the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares to which the registered shareholder is entitled. Until surrendered, each Common Share certificate representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of whole post-Consolidation Common Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. A copy of the Letter is posted on the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website at https://treasurymetals.com/investors/annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders/

Terms of the Consolidation are more fully described in the Circular, which can be found on the Company's website at www.treasurymetals.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Treasury Metals Inc.

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold focused company with assets in Canada. Treasury's Goliath Gold Project and Goldlund Gold Project are located in Northwestern Ontario. The projects benefit substantially from excellent access to the Trans-Canada Highway, related power and rail infrastructure, and close proximity to several communities including Dryden, Ontario. Treasury plans on the initial development of an open pit gold mine with subsequent underground operations. The Company also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including Lara Polymetallic Project, Weebigee Gold Project, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock/Thunder Cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Treasury disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

These statements in this release include statements with respect to the resumption of trading of the Common Shares on the OTCQX under the original symbol "TSRMF" in 30 days and the delivery of new certificates representing post-Consolidation Common Shares by the Transfer Agent to shareholders. All forward-looking statements are based on Treasury's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by management and information currently available. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to potential delays to the resumption of trading of the Common Shares on the OTCQX under the original symbol "TSRMF" in 30 days and the delays to the delivery of new certificates representing Common shares by the Transfer Agent to shareholders.

Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits may be derived therefrom and accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

