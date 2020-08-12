Bunker Announces Further Extension on Lease with Placer Mining Corporation

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 - Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to announce that it has secured for USD 150,000 cash payment a further extension to the lease with the option to purchase the Bunker Hill Mine complex from the land-owner, Placer Mining Corporation. The extension is for a further 18 months and is in addition to the 6-month extension previously announced. This extension expires on August 1, 2022.



This extension provides the Company with more time to invest the proceeds of the on-going financing in ways that compile and digitize fully over 95 years of historical and geological data, verify the historical reserves, and explore the high-grade silver targets within the mine complex.

Dave Kriedeman, the President of Placer Mining Corporation, comments that: "over the last 6 months there has been more activity on the ground at Bunker Hill than in the last 20 years. The Placer Mining Corporation is very excited to be partnered with Sam Ash and his new Bunker Hill team who we feel will successfully highlight the remarkable untapped value in this mine as the first step in bringing it back into production.”

On August 10, 2020, the Company announced an increase in the size of its previously announced brokered best efforts equity private placement to approximately C$20,400,000. The offering led by a syndicate of agents (the “Agents”) is a best efforts brokered private placement of up to 58,285,714 units of the Company (“Units”) at C$0.35 per Unit (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share for a period of three years. The first tranche of the Offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2020 and will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Units and securities underlying them will be subject to a six month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

