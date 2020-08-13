Noram Provides Proposed Drill Plan on Eastern Half of Zeus Lithium Claystone Property, Clayton Valley, Nevada

VANCOUVER, August 13, 2020 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCPINK: NRVTF) is pleased to provide the locations of provisional drill holes for a Fall drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property.

The Fall drill program is designed to significantly expand the current resource size. From reconnaissance geological mapping and sampling, the favorable Esmeralda Formation claystone units are known to be present across the property, either at surface or under a thin veneer of alluvium. The current resource (>900 ppm cut-off) has a footprint of ~2.5 square kilometers, and the current drill program covers an additional ~2.5 square kilometers (see figure 1).

Figure 1. Proposed drill hole locations for Fall drilling on eastern half of Zeus lithium property, Clayton Valley, Nevada. Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium evaporation ponds are immediately to the northwest, and Cypress Development's Dean lithium claystone deposit lies to the southwest. The footprint of the proposed drill holes is nearly equal to that of the current resources (0.75 million tonnes LCE as indicated resources, and 0.43 million tonnes LCE as inferred resources: see 2020-02-05 Noram Ventures news release).

Noram's management is encouraged by the increased level of lithium exploration and development in Clayton Valley in 2020. President C. Tucker Barrie comments: "At Noram, we look forward to expanding our Zeus lithium claystone deposit with this Fall drill campaign. We see our neighbor Cypress Development with a new and expanded resource estimate for their claystone project next door, after posting a Pre-Feasibility Study earlier this year. We note that Pure Energy Minerals is advancing their lithium brine project immediately south of Albemarle's Silver Peak brine property. Clayton Valley has a sixty-year long history of producing lithium for the chemical and ceramics industries and now for the lithium ion battery and electric vehicle industries. We believe these projects have potential to continue this history of lithium production."

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by C. Tucker Barrie, Ph.D., P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCPINK: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

