The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces July 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, August 13, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its July 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) July 2020 July 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 743 788 Sales Revenues in millions $ 154 $ 212

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) July 2020 July 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 1,201 1,029 Sales Revenues in millions $ 385 $ 437

Phosphates(1) July 2020 July 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 676 578 Sales Revenues in millions $ 233 $ 226

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

