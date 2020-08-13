Menü Artikel
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces July 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

06:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TAMPA, August 13, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its July 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1)
 July 2020 July 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 743 788
Sales Revenues in millions
 $ 154 $ 212
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
 July 2020 July 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 1,201 1,029
Sales Revenues in millions
 $ 385 $ 437
Phosphates(1)
 July 2020 July 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 676 578
Sales Revenues in millions
 $ 233 $ 226

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:

Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601381/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces-July-2020-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes


